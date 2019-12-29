advertisement

Newman Miles McBride scored a career-high 21 points off the bench to help the No. 22 West Virginia upset No. 2 Ohio State 67-59 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Sunday.

Kaleb Wesson had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Buckeyes, who had 22 laps.

The Highlanders (11-1) trailed 37-31 at halftime but scored six straight points to pass from below one to a 52-47 lead, their biggest at that point, with 8:38 left in a bucket turn and foul shot by Jermaine Haley.

Andre Wesson later put the Buckeyes (11-2) up 54-53 with a 3-pointer before Derek Culver countered with a basket to put West Virginia ahead 55-54 with 3:31 to go.

McBride made a pair of free throws for a 57-54 lead and Luther Muhammad (10 points) threw a wild 3-pointer before McBride canned a 18-foot cannon to make it 59-54.

The Highlanders picked the lead at 61-54 on two hits by Jordan McCabe, but Kaleb Wesson hit a concussion for the Buckeyes with 51 seconds left.

Ohio State had two more cracks to get back in the game, but failed and McCabe added two from the line with 33 seconds left, leading 63-57.

The teams were built for 49 fouls, 25 by Ohio State.

West Virginia overcame a 40-34 deficit early in the second half with a 7-0 lead when McBride scored five. The Buckeyes ended the streak when D.J. Carton hit a 3-pointer for the 43-41 lead with 11:49 left.

The Buckeyes grabbed the first half advantage despite their uneven play. They opened the game with three laps and a missed shot on their first four possessions, though Virginia West were unable to capitalize because the Highlanders committed three consecutive offensive errors.

Ohio State resumes the Big Ten game, where it is 1-1, with a home game against Wisconsin on Friday.

The Highlanders open the Big 12 game at No. 5 Kansas on Saturday.

