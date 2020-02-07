advertisement

Uganda Premier League

Mbarara City FC vs. Police FC

Kakyeka stadium, Mbarara

Friday 07-02-2020 at 4.30 p.m.

Mbarara City FC will host a Ugandan Premier League match at Kakyeka Stadium for the first time in their second game against Police FC on Friday.

Ankole Lions move from one floor to another and this will be the second time they have returned to Kakyeka this campaign.

They first organized a match inside the prison of Luzira before going to Kakyeka for the last four games of the first round.

However, they were forced to go to Bombo Barracks Stadium for the first two games of the second round.

On Wednesday it was confirmed that Kakyeka had been whitewashed again and that Mbarara would now return to the only place they call “home”.

Brian Ssenyondo’s team has been extremely good at home recently, no matter where they host their games.

They haven’t lost in any of their last six home matches, winning four and drawing the other two.

With Kakyeka a sort of fortress, Mbarara will want his chances against a side of the police who are generally poor on the road.

Abdallah Mubiru’s team entered the game with just three away wins last season.

They also lost on their last two trips.

The main problem for cops is to leave many goals on the road.

In their last 8 games in all competitions, they have scored 17 goals, an average of more than two goals per game.

Having not yet obtained their league status, the police know they may soon be drawn into the relegation battle.

Currently, they are on a three game winless streak, losing two and shooting once.

Before Friday’s game, Mubiru hopes his fortune away from home will change.

“Usually we don’t play as well as we do at home,” said Mubiru.

“This is a situation that we must resolve as soon as possible and I am optimistic that we will succeed soon.

“We take a side that is strong at their level, but we know what we need to do to get the three points.”

Match facts

It will be the sixth meeting between the two sides since Mbarara returned to the top in 2017.

In the previous five games, Mbarara has won twice, Police once while the other two have drawn draws.

This match never produced an away win during this period, the three wins being at home.

Last season, the two teams won their home game with Mbarara winning 2-0 in the reverse match at Kakyeka.

The first meeting between the two teams this season ended in a 0-0 draw.

In the match, Mbarara City has won five of its last 8 league games (D1 L2).

At home, they have won four of their last six games (D2 L0).

For Police FC, they enter the competition after winning three of their last five league games (D1 L1).

However, they have lost five of their last seven away games (W2 D0).

The other game to be played on Friday

-Onduparaka FC vs Express FC at 4 p.m.

