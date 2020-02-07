advertisement

Brian Aheebwa scored the only goal when Mbarara City FC defeated Police FC on Friday. (PHOTO / COURTESY)

Uganda Premier League

Mbarara City FC 1-0 Police FC

Kakyeka stadium, Mbarara

Friday, 07-02-2020

Substitute Brian Aheebwa scored a goal in the 92nd minute to ensure Onduparaka defeated FC 1-0 on Friday.

The striker who had previously replaced Ivan Eyam, pushed aside the winning goal with a assist from Solomon Okwalinga.

It was a tricky affair that saw the action of the laminated goal mouth and the home side ask the other questions.

Okwalinga forced a superb save by Davis Mutebi while Jude Ssemugabi failed to header.

It was Mbarara City’s third victory in the second round and eight in total. He sees them climb to 8th place with 29 points in 21 games.

For the police, they have now lost 10 games this season and fall to 13th with 22 points.

In their next match, Mbarara will be at home against FHL FC in the Uganda Cup before going to Kyetume FC de la Ligue.

The police, meanwhile, will welcome Bright Stars into the League when they next meet.

How the two teams started

Mbarara City FC

Tom Ikara, Stephen Othieno, Souleiman Bamba, Hillary Mukundane, John Adriko, Pistis Balenge, Solomon Okwalinga, Swalik Bebe, Ivan Eyam, Makweth Wol, Jude Ssemugabi.

Police FC

Davis Mutebi, Dennis Rukundo, Arafat Galiwango, Joseph Sentume, Pius Kaggwa,

Ben Ocen, Samuel Kayongo, Henry Katongole, Samson Kigozi, Fahad Kigozi, Hood Kaweesa.

The other game played on Friday

-Onduparaka FC 0-1 Express FC

