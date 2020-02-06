advertisement

Mbarara hosted four league games in Kakyeka in the first round. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

For the second time this season, Mbarara City FC has been authorized to use the Kakyeka stadium as their preferred field.

This was confirmed on Wednesday by a letter sent to the city of Mbarara by the Ugandan Premier League secretariat.

“The secretariat has received a letter from the FUFA indicating that the Kakyeka stadium has since fulfilled the minimum conditions for hosting Premier League matches in Uganda,” the letter said.

“As a result, all Mbarara City FC home games will now be held at the Kakyeka-Mbarara stadium.”

This is the second time that Mbarara has returned to Kakyeka after having done the same in the first round.

Having originally hosted their games in Luzira, the Ankole Lions were shutout and allowed to play in Mbarara with four games at the end of the first round.

During this period, they drew with Bright Stars, beat Onduparaka, Kyetume and KCCA FC.

However, the condition of the playing field deteriorated and the FUFA notified that Kakyeka would no longer be used.

Since then, Mbarara has played two games at the Bombo Barracks stadium, defeating the Wakiso Giants and drawing with Vipers SC.

After getting the green light to return home, Mbarara is expected to host Police FC in Kakyeka this Friday.

