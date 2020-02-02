Express now ranks 13th on the 16 team log. (PHOTO / file)
Uganda Premier League
Express FC 0-1 Mbarara City FC
Kavumba Recreation Grounds, Wakiso
Sunday, 02-02-2020
The future of George Ssemwogerere as Express FC remains uncertain.
The gaffer who is under pressure to throw in the towel to the Red Eagles could not watch until Sunday when his team lost 1-0 at home to Mbarara City FC in Kavumba.
Makweth Wol scored the only goal of the match after 9 minutes of play.
As with the loss to Villa earlier in the week, Express played the second best day of the day and had to thank goalkeeper Mathais Muwanga for ensuring that the score line remains respectable.
This is the 11th defeat of the season for Express and he sees them staying with 21 points and now 13th on the log.
For Mbarara, they climb to 8th place with 26 points in 20 games.
In their next matches, Express will be absent from Onduparaka while Mbarara will host Police FC.
How the two teams started
Express FC
Mathias Muwanga, Andrew Kiwanuka, Muhammad Yiga, Martin Kizza
David Kakeeto, Dennis Sserukwaya, Isaac Mweru Doka, Daniel Shabena, Dissan Galiwango, Frank Ssenyondo, Ivan Ocholit
Mbarara City FC
Tom Ikara, Zaidi Byekwaso, Souleymane Bamba, Hilary Mukundane, John Adriko, Pistis Barenge, Solomon Okwalinga, Bebe Swalik, Ivan Eyam, Wol Makweth, Ibrahim Orit.
The other matches played on Sunday
-Vipers SC 1-0 Onduparaka FC
-Proline FC 0-1 Kyetume FC
-Wakiso Giants FC 1-1 Bright Stars FC