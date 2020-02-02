advertisement

Express now ranks 13th on the 16 team log. (PHOTO / file)

Uganda Premier League

Express FC 0-1 Mbarara City FC

Kavumba Recreation Grounds, Wakiso

Sunday, 02-02-2020

The future of George Ssemwogerere as Express FC remains uncertain.

The gaffer who is under pressure to throw in the towel to the Red Eagles could not watch until Sunday when his team lost 1-0 at home to Mbarara City FC in Kavumba.

Makweth Wol scored the only goal of the match after 9 minutes of play.

As with the loss to Villa earlier in the week, Express played the second best day of the day and had to thank goalkeeper Mathais Muwanga for ensuring that the score line remains respectable.

This is the 11th defeat of the season for Express and he sees them staying with 21 points and now 13th on the log.

For Mbarara, they climb to 8th place with 26 points in 20 games.

In their next matches, Express will be absent from Onduparaka while Mbarara will host Police FC.

How the two teams started

Express FC

Mathias Muwanga, Andrew Kiwanuka, Muhammad Yiga, Martin Kizza

David Kakeeto, Dennis Sserukwaya, Isaac Mweru Doka, Daniel Shabena, Dissan Galiwango, Frank Ssenyondo, Ivan Ocholit

Mbarara City FC

Tom Ikara, Zaidi Byekwaso, Souleymane Bamba, Hilary Mukundane, John Adriko, Pistis Barenge, Solomon Okwalinga, Bebe Swalik, Ivan Eyam, Wol Makweth, Ibrahim Orit.

The other matches played on Sunday

-Vipers SC 1-0 Onduparaka FC

-Proline FC 0-1 Kyetume FC

-Wakiso Giants FC 1-1 Bright Stars FC

