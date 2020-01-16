advertisement

Action between Mbarara City FC and Wakiso Giants FC in Bombo on Wednesday. (PHOTO / Wakiso Giants FC)

Uganda Premier League

Mbarara City FC 1-0 Mbarara City FC

Bombo barracks stadium, Bombo

Wednesday, 15-01-2020

Livingston Mbabazi’s reign at Wakiso Giants FC had the worst possible start!

advertisement

On Wednesday, they were beaten 1-0 by Mbarara City FC at the Bombo Barracks Stadium in Bombo.

This is their second trotting loss since Mbabazi took over the head coach of the Purple Sharks.

The first was in the hands of Police FC last week when Wakiso was beaten 2-1 at home.

On Wednesday, Brian Aheebwa scored the most important goal, winning with only 11 minutes to go.

The match saw Steven Othieno, Hillary Mukundane and Solomon Okwalinga book for the Ankole Lions as they did their best to get their first runs in the second round after losing 1-0 to KCCA FC last week.

Wakiso Giants FC goalkeeper coach Yusuf Senyonjo was sent off for the descent with 10 minutes to play.

The three points allowed Mbarara City to maintain its 8th place with 22 points.

For Wakiso, they lose a place under the Ankole Lions with their 20 points generated in 17 games.

In their next matches, Mbarara City FC will be absent from Busoga United on Saturday while Wakiso will entertain Onduparaka the next day.

The other matches played on Wednesday

-Police FC 6-1 Express FC

-BUL FC 1-3 URA FC

-Kyetume FC 1-1 Tooro United FC

comments

advertisement