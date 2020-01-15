advertisement

The Wakiso Giants lost at home to Police FC in their first second-round game. (PHOTO / Wakiso Giants FC)

Uganda Premier League

Mbarara City FC versus Wakiso Giants FC

Bombo barracks stadium, Bombo

Wednesday 15-01-2020 at 4 p.m.

Mbarara City FC will host Wakiso Giants FC at the Bombo Barracks Stadium in one of the four Ugandan Premier League games scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Both sides lost their opening game in the second round and will be desperate for points at the time of the match.

Mbarara lost 1-0 away to KCCA FC 7 days ago in a game they self-reported, especially in the first half.

It will be their first at Bombo Barracks Stadium after their usual home in Kakyeka has been deemed unfit to host UPL matches.

After winning their last three games in the first round before defeating KCCA FC, Mbarara will be optimistic about the possibility of scoring a point against a Wakiso Giants team that does not far far from home.

For Wakiso, they were disappointing last week when they lost 2-1 at home to Police FC.

It was a match that saw them concede in the second minute and they will seek to avoid a similar scenario on Wednesday.

What they say before the match

Viane Ssekajugo Wakiso Giants FC before

“We are ready for the task ahead.

“We lost to the police but it’s now behind us.

“What matters is how you bounce back and I’m confident we will do it with a win.”

Ibrahim Kiyemba Wakiso Giants FC defender

“It’s a normal game and we go there without pressure.

“We have corrected our mistakes from the previous game and I think we will win it.

“I call on all of our fans to come in large numbers and be behind us.”

The Purple Sharks will see Tom Masiko return to the team after a long injury. Kirizestom Ntambi remains absent, as is the new signing of Geriga Atendele whose paperwork has delayed its debut.

Match facts

This will be the second competitive meeting between the two parties.

In the first clash, Wakiso defeated Mbarara City 2-1 at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium in Wakishha.

Mbarara heads for the match after winning only three of their last 10 games (D2 L5).

At home, the Ankole Lions have not lost any of their last four matches (W3 D1).

For Wakiso, they have won only two of their previous seven games (D1 L4).

On the road, Livingston Mbabazi’s team have won only one of their eight UPL (D2 L5) games.

The other matches Wednesday at 4.30 p.m.

-Police FC against Express FC

-BUL FC against URA FC

-Kyetume FC against Tooro United FC

