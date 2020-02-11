advertisement

KAMPALA – Wakiso Giants FC separated from head coach Livingstone Mbabazi.

The development comes barely three months after Mbabazi took over the role.

The former tactician of Onduparaka FC and Mbarara City FC replaced Kefa Kisala towards the end of November but has always seen the team struggling in terms of accumulating results.

Since his arrival, Wakiso has won only two of the seven games for which he was responsible.

They beat Onupupaka FC 1-0 at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium before taking care of the Bugoigo Leopards in the knockout stages of the Uganda Cup.

His departure was confirmed by a source from the club who preferred to remain anonymous.

“Yes, Mbabazi has left Wakiso Giants FC and is no longer our head coach,” the source confirmed to PML Daily.

The circumstances under which Mbabazi left are still unclear, but he is believed to have found the working conditions at the club “unfavorable.”

Mbabazi has always complained about the attitude of Wakiso Giants staff, including players and managers, saying that several of them made it difficult for him to perform his duties.

It is the second club he has left this season after doing the same at Onduparaka FC in October.

Upon his departure, Wakiso prepares to face MYDA in the knockout stages of the Uganda Cup at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium on Tuesday.

Steven Bengo should provisionally take over the team as he did after the departure of Kisala.

Wakiso is currently 9th on the Ugandan Premier League table with 25 points in 21 games.

Their next league game will be at home against Maroons FC on February 18.

