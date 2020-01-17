advertisement

Is Mazda’s much-touted Skyactiv-X engine as efficient as they say? It will be months before the Australians can buy a new-generation Mazda3, which is equipped with the company’s most advanced engine, and find the answer for themselves.

In the UK, where a liter of lead-free is currently around $ 2.50 and new car buyers are really interested in consumption, the Japanese brand has not delayed the launch of its groundbreaking 2.0-liter foursome. There and throughout Europe, it was offered for sale in the latest Mazda3 at the end of last year.

At the moment, versions of the same car are only available in Australian showrooms with less advanced engines.

The Skyactiv-X engine from media_cameraMazda uses the same technology as diesel engines.

With a little help from Mazda Australia, we borrowed a manual Mazda3 hatch with the new engine for two weeks in the UK. After covering more than 1000 km, we know the answer to the question of burning octane …

Before the unveiling, you will first get a small insight into the special features of the Skyactiv-X engine.

In short, it burns gasoline, but works on the same principle of compression combustion as a diesel. The reality is a bit more complicated (see YouTube video below).

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_No3KSaTrM (/ embed)

The goal of Skyactiv-X is diesel-like fuel efficiency without diesel-like exhaust pollution, but with petrol-like performance and driving experience. This combination is like a holy grail to engineers working to further improve combustion.

Other car brands, much larger and richer than Mazda, have tried to develop a similar engine for production. Without success.

media_camera No other automaker has successfully developed an engine of this type.

In our time in the Mazda3, the Skyactiv-X returned 6.4 l / 100 km. This is an impressive number when you consider the mix of conditions and driving style.

The car was driven normally, avoiding fuel economy strategies that would maximize economy.

There were many short trips from 10 km to 30 km, longer cross-country expeditions, which meant frequent crawling through crowded city centers (Britain is a crowded country) and some quick motorway trips.

media_cameraThe technology significantly reduces fuel consumption.

Overall, it was a pattern that many Australian drivers were familiar with. A car of a similar size with a modern turbodiesel could have done better, but it seems unlikely that a comparable gasoline model would have made it in our endurance test.

Behind the steering wheel there is nothing unusual about the engine, which like many other petrol 2.0 fours likes to run at 6500 rpm.

It also seems quieter overall than the older 2.0, with an occasional weak diesel-like combustion rattle at around 2000 rpm.

media_cameraThe technology is only available in the top versions in Australia.

The Skyactiv-X is equipped with a 24 V belt drive motor as standard in Europe, which makes it a very mild hybrid. Of course, this add-on technology contributes to the Mazda3’s efficiency to a small extent – how much you can’t say exactly.

This electric transmission also acts as a starter and provides super-fast restart after idling.

The acceleration is brisk and the throttle response satisfactorily fast. It is more powerful than the 2.0 currently available in Australia (the output power is 132 kW compared to 114 kW).

Mazda Australia’s boss Vinesh Bhindi has signaled that the Skyactiv-X will probably only drive top models here.

media_cameraThe Mazda3 Skyactiv-X will be available in Australia in the second half of the year.

The timing will not be more precise than in the second half of the year.

The equipment level of our Sport Lux test car in Great Britain includes 18-inch wheels and all functions for safety, comfort, driver assistance and infotainment. The Astina would be the closest Mazda3 specification in Australia.

The Mazda 3 is one of the best competitors in the small car segment, even with an exterior design that restricts the driver’s view and makes the rear seat look hollow.

It is fun to drive and also impresses with its elegant instrument panel, the precise driving position and the fine front seats, the typical Japanese quality, the latest technology and the good price-performance ratio.

When the Skyactiv-X finally arrives in Australia, the list of reasons for choosing a Mazda3 will be expanded by another element.

media_cameraThe Mazda3 is one of the most popular new cars in Australia.

Mazda3 Skyactiv-X Luke Vitals

Price: From $ 35,000 (est)

Safety: 5 Stars

Engine: 2.0-liter 4-cylinder with 24-volt mild hybrid system; 132 kW / 224 Nm

Transmission: 6-speed manual transmission; FWD

Thirst: 6.4 l / 100 km in the test

