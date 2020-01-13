advertisement

January 13, 2020

Here is the strangest EV story that you will probably read this week. According to Autocar, Mazda’s very first electric SUV, the MX-30, is tuned by company engineers to drive exactly the same as the company’s ICE offering. No galloping knock of torque for Mazda, no sirree! When an MX-3 driver presses the gas pedal, the car moves forward like people are used to from gasoline and diesel engines. We don’t make this up, as Dave Barry would say.

Here’s a little bit of news. During a press release event for the MX-30 in Portugal last week, Joachim Kunz, head of product development and engineering at Mazda Europe, told the press that the car will only come with a 35 kWh battery. Why? Because a study published last year by Hans-Werner Sinn, emeritus professor at the University of Munich and former head of the Munich IFO Institute, claimed that an electric car with a 95 kWh battery actually has higher carbon emissions than a modern one diesel car on an extraction to removal basis. A Japanese university published a similar study, and that is why Mazda will never build a “big battery” electric car, Kunz said.

When it goes into production, the MX-30 has a 35 kWh battery, a 141 hp electric motor and 195 lb-ft of torque. The expectation is that it has a range of 209 kilometers. As the average European driver travels less than 35 miles (56 km) a day, that should be enough, Mazda believes. But for those who need more, Mazda offers a rotating range extender engine that is small enough to fit into what we used to call the engine room in addition to the engine and control systems.

The MX-30 is expected to be available in Europe at the end of 2020 and in the UK at the beginning of 2021. The prices are expected to start from € 34,000. Mazda says with its smaller, lighter battery that the MX-30 should be able to travel further on a kWh of electricity than competitors with larger batteries.

Debunking that study

The research by Hans-Werner Sinn, co-author of Christoph Buchal and Hans-Dieter Karl, caused a fire storm in Germany when it was released. It claimed that the lifetime emissions of an electric car – based on the current electricity mix in Germany – would be 28% higher than those of a diesel car.

That is exactly the opposite of what Frauhofer ISI found in his own research that was published last March. It reported: “28 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions than a luxury class diesel, up to 42 percent less than a small petrol engine: anyone who buys a battery-powered electric car today and uses it in Germany emits considerably less CO2 and other climate – relevant gases than a car with a conventional combustion engine over an average lifespan of 13 years. “

Stefan Hajek, editor of WirtschaftsWoche, decided to delve into the Sinn report and found significant errors that endangered the conclusions, starting with the fact that it had not been evaluated by peers. Sinn and his colleagues “simply took the worst possible scenarios for the electric car and the best possible scenarios for the diesel,” he says, according to an Innovation Origins report.

Hajek writes that Sinn used only NEDC laboratory values ​​instead of WLTP numbers. Emissions for ICE vehicles based on the WLTP standard are approximately 40% higher than NEDC numbers. Electric cars are only 8% higher. Why Sinn and his co-authors used NEDC data, although “more accurate standards such as WLTP or EPA and even empirical consumption values ​​are easily accessible for both vehicles, remains a secret,” Hajek says, readers are free to draw their own conclusions .

Moreover, the Sinn study assumes a battery life of only 150,000 km. It also adds the energy required to produce the battery at the total emission of the electric car, but does not add an equivalent amount for the engine, transmission, exhaust system and exhaust gas cleaning systems required for a diesel car. Finally, he ignores electricity from the grid from renewable sources. Can you say “ax task”, boys and girls? Yes, we knew you could.

And yet Mazda has decided to use his future for such fake studies. If you own shares in Mazda, you may want to contact your broker as soon as possible.

Making electric cars is difficult

I came across something else today in my news feed that may be relevant to this discussion. Luca Ciferri, associated publisher and editor of Automotive News Europe, has written a blog post from January 11 with an overview of all EV startups that struggled or failed over the past decade. Even Mate Rimac, founder of Rimac Automobili, admits to Ciferri that his company is “often on the verge” and only gives it a 30 to 40% chance of survival. “Every year a new company appears in Geneva and you never hear about it again,” says Rimac.

Ciferri then quotes a research note that was recently sent to customers by Bernstein analyst Max Warburton. “The truth is that the barriers to access to cars remain high. Making cars is difficult. The switch to EVs will be expensive, but will probably be led by traditional OEMs. There will be less nuisance than feared. “

Ciferri ends by giving an opinion of an unnamed CEO of an accredited car company who tells him: “The financial markets were convinced that everyone could enter the car industry and be profitable. This is a huge lie. This is a heavy business for adults, with very little room for children. “

Ouch. The sharper than the tongue of a snake, sir! CleanTechnica readers can probably imagine that similarly contemptuous language is heard in Nokia, Kodak and Xerox boardrooms just before the roof fell.

