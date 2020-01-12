advertisement

Skylar Mays made a touchdown jumper for his only field goal of the second half as LSU defeated Mississippi State 60-59 in an SEC game in Baton Rouge, La., On Saturday night.

Reggie Perry’s basket gave Mississippi State a one-point lead with four seconds left and LSU called the shutout time.

Mays took a pass inside the boundaries in the back frame, dived into the front cockpit and launched a jumper from inside within the three-point line. He finished with 11 points.

Emmitt Williams scored 17 points and Charles Manning Jr. scored. came out of the bench to score 15 for the Tigers, (11-4, 3-0 SEC).

Perry finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds, Abdul Ado had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Nick Weatherspoon scored 14 points for the Bulldogs, (9-6, 0-3).

LSU took a 10-point lead early in the second half, but the Bulldogs went on a 17-4 goal, and Iverson Molinar’s 3-pointer gave them a 41-38 lead.

Javonte Smart had a lineup, Williams dunked and Manning made a plan to give the Tigers a 44-41 lead.

Perry scored six straight points during a 12-0 lead that gave Mississippi State a 53-44 lead.

Williams made two free throws to start a 7-0 goal that drew the Tiger within two with three minutes left.

Manning’s 3-pointer put LSU ahead, 57-55, but Weatherspoon made two free throws to tie the score with 50 seconds remaining.

Williams broke the equalizer by making one of two free throws with 44 seconds left.

The Bulldogs had an early 6-2 lead before going scoreless for nearly six minutes.

Smart had four points during a 10-0 run that gave the Tigers a 12-6 lead.

Dunk Ado put an end to the drought before Mays and Manning each made two baskets as LSU took its largest lead of the half, 23-12.

Weatherspoon made a jumper and D.J. Stewart Jr. followed with back-to-back jumpers to pull Mississippi State within 23-18.

Another Weatherspoon rebound reduced the lead to 25-22, but the Bulldogs did not score during the last 2:42 of the half.

Field goals by Mays and Manning and a free kick by Darius Days gave the Tigers a 30-22 lead.

