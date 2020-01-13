advertisement

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter says he has big plans for the city and that those living in Billtown are ready for change.

For the first 12 years, Williamsport has a new face in the mayor’s office. Democrat Derek Slaughter was inaugurated more than a week ago.

“It’s clearly going very well. We landed on the ground last Monday and we haven’t stopped since then,” Mayor Slaughter said.

The mayor says that his experience in the city council helped in his transition to power.

“It was nice to look behind the scenes in the council, so I wasn’t completely blind to take over this office, but with all the experience in the council, the last few years, you know, it was still Always take a lot last week during the first week. “

Slaughter told Newswatch that he wants to make daily work in the town hall more efficient and want to change the city positively.

“Ultimately, whether I think it’s a low-hanging fruit or something that will take a little more time, you know, you’ll see some positive changes here outside the town hall that will have a positive impact on our community.”

Citizens of Williamsport seem to be optimistic with Slaughter in the office and they are excited for some fresh ideas.

“I find it quite exciting,” said resident Kevin Bloom. “I think there is a lot of potential in Williamsport, only with many small businesses here, and I think we needed a newcomer to get into the area and just give those businesses and the people here a little push.”

“I might want to see a list of items that he would like to fix. I heard he is talking about trying to work on transportation in the area that I think there are some problems there. I really believe that we are making the change I think so, “said John Knopp.

Slaughter says his current and most important goal is to get all the finances of the city in order.

