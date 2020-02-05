advertisement

A new role as mayor of East Midlands is sought as an alternative to the demolition of Leicestershire district councils.

Middle-level officials in the county authorities tried to end a plan to abolish them by addressing the government to demand a new political configuration with a regionally elected mayor.

Leaders of six of the county’s seven district councils have written to the Minister of Local Government, Robert Jenrick, advising them of their intention to form a combined East Midlands Authority rather than plans of the Leicestershire County Council for an authority unitary autonomous.

District leaders say their vision would allow Whitehall to devolve more power and help them “match the impact seen within the West Midlands”, which already has authority combined with 12 councils and a directly elected mayor.

The decision was revealed in a private letter from district chiefs to Leicestershire County Council chief Nick Rushton, but seen by LeicestershireLive.

Coun Rushton supports a plan to dissolve the seven districts and County Hall and start over with an entirely new authority which is responsible for all services currently distributed between the two layers of local government.

He says the new structure could potentially save £ 30 million a year, in part by reducing the duplication of roles between boards.

However, district chiefs opposed the proposal.

The letter was signed by Conservative Council leaders Terry Richardson, Blaby District Council, Jonathan Morgan, Charnwood Borough Council, Phil King, Harborough, and Joe Orson, Melton.

It was also signed by Stuart Bray and John Boyce, the Liberal Democratic leaders of the boroughs of Hinckley and Bosworth and the borough council of Oadby and Wigston.

The conservative chief of the north-west Leicestershire district council, Richard Blunt, did not sign it.

The letter says, “District councils have significant concerns about the business case and have found it to have a number of fundamental weaknesses and have failed to demonstrate how it could add value to Leicestershire by improving the results of services and the quality of life of residents.

“A single unitary authority in Leicestershire would be the third largest unitary unit in England with the potential to meet many of the problems faced by large unitary units like Birmingham.

“It would also significantly reduce democratic accountability, which would be exacerbated by the consolidation of power into a” single cabinet “of only 10 elected members.”

He indicates that the proposal is based on “excessively simplified and financially motivated assumptions”.

District leaders add: “District councils are the authorities responsible for housing and land use planning, we are fighting homelessness, collecting waste, stimulating growth and regenerating city centers, we are preventing ill health, we provide cultural and community services, we shape the environment and green spaces and we do all of that and more.

“Much more can be done through greater collaboration without destabilizing public services for a generation, which ultimately accounts for less than three percent of total savings.

“The proposal has no local consensus and has no support from district councils or deputies from Leicestershire.”

The district chiefs who signed the letter again urged Councilor Rushton to abandon his unit plans.

But he told LeicestershireLive: “I am surprised they are writing to the government to say that they represent Leicestershire without consulting the Leicestershire County Council.

“They do not really represent Leicestershire because North West Leicestershire has not registered.

“They do not agree with this and I understand that some others are unhappy that their names were put on the letter.

“I will write to them to ask them what they want to say and what they want.

“Are they talking about a combined authority including Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire?

“They don’t seem to have recognized at all that we have the city of Leicester in the middle.

“The only good thing I can see is that they finally agreed that the current system would be broken where they were in denial.

“Their solution seems to be another level of bureaucracy with a mayor elected at the top.

“It would be expensive and would not solve any of the problems that boards face.”

So far, it is unclear how a directly elected mayor of East Midlands could influence the position of the only existing mayor in the region – Sir Peter Soulsby in Leicester.

.

