The Irishman is the film of the year. Do you have any idea why, although it didn’t take very long, it was so closely connected to the audience?

I honestly cannot give you an intelligent answer. The emergence was somewhat fateful. We were blessed with the financial and creative support from Netflix and it only seemed to flow when it started. I don’t know how to express the atmosphere exactly because people think, “Oh, it’s just old friends who meet and hang out.” That was not the case at all. It was something we just had to do. And I never thought it would go that way. You know, we’re at the end of our lives and we’re just doing the best we can. And when it hits a chord and people accept it, it’s wonderful.

Because of the Netflix situation, we were also able to experiment more – narrative style, visual style, length. In a way, the revolution is that we don’t know where these films are seen. Is there a place where a movie can be seen now? You know, I grew up when there was only one place to watch a movie. And then there was a small 12-inch or 16-inch black and white TV, and there I saw things like the early David Lean films, The Third Man, Citizen Kane with commercials, and the elaborated March of Time sequence. It was amazing to see her in the theater – it was the main venue, so to speak – but you had the sideline.

I think it’s a long detour to say that it just seemed natural and I followed my instincts in terms of style and length. And that was before we got to the detail of the CGI, which I call the evolution of makeup. It was also extremely experimental. We didn’t know if it would work, so we felt our way around.

How important was the cast? Everyone seemed amazed when you brought Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel together and brought Al Pacino in.

Bob and I had been trying to develop a project for years. This actually started about 35 years ago with the idea of ​​remaking The Bad and the Beautiful and continuing Two Weeks in Another Town. Somehow we exhausted it. And when Bob came across this story and gave it to me, he said, “You know, that’s an amazing part for Joe if he wants to do it.” And for Al Pacino too – and I’ve never worked with Al Allen these years , you know? We only knew that they were correct. And then we looked at each other and found that we were somehow meant for it. It is not necessarily a high point, but a feeling of contemplation of where we are at the end of our lives.

The Irishman: Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorsese’s film

When did you realize how up-to-date the material about gangsterization of US politics is? It is actually predictable how much it is linked to the Trump era.

How we did it. Absolutely. We looked in the middle of the shoot and found that this is exactly what it is now. This is not to say that it wasn’t in the past. But maybe naively in this country we always had an idea of ​​checks and balances. And this is not the first time that there has been government corruption in this country. But now it’s definitely at a crossroads. Now it looks like it’s over.

Her intervention on Marvel and superhero films this year has become important news. How was it calculated?

Obviously, we’ve talked a lot about the fact that cinemas were dominated by superhero films – you know, only people who fly around and pound and crash, which is fine if you want to see it. It’s just that there is no place for another kind of picture. I don’t know how many more I can make – maybe that’s it. The last one. So the idea was to at least do it and maybe show it for a day in the NFT, maybe for a day in the Cinémathèque in Paris. I am not joking.

We are now in a situation where the cinemas are only showing the latest superhero films. You have 12 screens – and 11 is the superhero film. You like superhero films, but you need 11 screens? It’s crazy about a picture like Lady Bird or The Souvenir. These films don’t necessarily have to be very commercial, but there are films that are humble, real, and find a large audience. Just because a film is commercial doesn’t mean it can’t be art. What the cinemas consumed is product. A product should be consumed and thrown away. Watch a commercial like Singin ‘in the Rain. You can watch it again and again. So the question is: how are we going to protect the art form?

Now you don’t have to like the picture, but you couldn’t have The Aviator done today. You couldn’t have Shutter Island done today, not even with me and Leo [DiCaprio]. The departed was made in spite of himself – the star power helped. We found when we were walking this project around that the doors were closing. So what’s up? I looked over at the theaters, ten screens showed the same picture.

People say that we only showed this film in theaters for four weeks. We tried to get more, but the theater owners and Netflix couldn’t agree. But you know, I only played pictures for a week, which are then thrown out. In the United States, The King of Comedy closed in a week. This film was ignored for 10 years.

Martin Scorsese with Robert De Niro in a taxi driver, from 1976. Photo: Silver Screen Collection / Getty

Speaking of King of Comedy, how was your feeling at Joker?

I am fascinated by the fact that it is influenced by King of Comedy and Taxi Driver. Especially King of Comedy because I always point out that the only place where King of Comedy was valued was Great Britain. But I didn’t want to get involved.

You were also involved in other highly rated films this year – Happy as Lazzaro and The Souvenir as well as Uncut Gems, Do you feel like you showed these whippersnappers a thing or two about the Irish?

Ha! No, I didn’t know how could I? Let’s put it this way: I was firmly convinced of how to shoot the Irishman. Happy as Lazzaro I “present” – I mean: I am 77 and I have things to do. Time is most valuable, isn’t it? I put my name on the line and say, “Yes, I think you should see this picture.”

The souvenir is different; I was actually at the beginning with Joanna [Hogg, whose director]. She visited me and we discussed it. The Safdie brothers, they’re crazy. I saw them at dinner in Telluride and it was as if they were attacking me. You look like two bandits. When they said they had Adam Sandler, I thought, okay, that’s interesting. They came on the set of The Irishman and hung out. There is still one aspect of me that has an affinity for her cruel nature, so to speak. But over the years I’ve become more and more Joanna’s films or Happy as Lazzaro – it’s about concentrating on the essentials.

Did you expect what an Irish lightning rod would be about Netflix and its competition with the rest of the film industry?

After we agreed to make the film with Netflix, I understood what that meant. We knew it would be seen primarily in streaming, but it would also be in theaters. But at that point we knew we had to do the film and get the funding. And the most important thing: freedom of design. We said: Okay, one condition is that it can only be shown in the theater for a week. And I accepted this condition. My main concern was that it would be okay for the actors that the Academy [of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, which awards the Oscars] accepts it. Not for me, not for the film. I know I’m at the end of a long, long journey. The main thing is to make the film and accept this new world, as these pictures will be seen. – Guardian

The Irishman shines on Netflix

