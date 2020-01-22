advertisement

While waiting to see Mayan’s MC Season 3 premiere down the road on FX, there’s a chance to see a familiar face somewhere else!

This week, NBC confirmed that in the upcoming Law & Order: SVU episode of February 6, Clayton Cardenas (also known as Angel Reyes from the spinoff of Sons of Anarchy) will be the guest. There are no specific details about his role yet, but we can go ahead and share the full summary:

February 6, 2020 (10:00 pm – 11:00 pm) (Thursday): Kat crosses the line when she suspects that a trainer in her boxing hall is taking advantage of his students. Actors Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Jamie Gray Hyder. Guest with Manni Perez, Clayton Cardenas and Sumaya Bouhbal. TV-14

This episode is titled “Redemption in Her Corner”, which feels like a pretty explicit boxing reference. The story itself is a reminder of the challenges that part of the SVU brings with it. Often, when you work, you see all sorts of hideous things and it’s easy to get emotionally invested. This means that sometimes drastic measures have to be taken to ensure justice. Kat is still new to the team, so she could put a little too much pressure on some of her efforts. She wants to do the right thing, but sometimes there are good and bad ways to do something about it.

Ultimately, we consider this episode a possible lesson for Kat in restraint, and we know that the best way to ensure justice is sometimes patience and respect for the book. It’s not always easy, but you can help victims in the best possible way.

For those of you who love Mayans MC, hopefully there will be more news in the coming days.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

