All-rounder Glenn Maxwell and batsman Matthew Wade were selected to tour South Africa from February 21st for Australia’s limited-overs teams.

The teams play three T20Is, followed by an ODI series with three games.

Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson and Sean Abbott are the other returning players, while all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who is the leading run getter in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), is out.

Maxwell had had a mental break last October, but returned to the BBL to lead Melbourne Stars.

National Selector Trevor Hohns said: “These are two very balanced cadres that focus on the specific skills that each individual offers in their respective roles.

“It is fantastic that Glenn is back in both ranks, which means his brilliant mid-range form for the (Melbourne) stars along with his results with the ball. Glenn was one of the first to be selected in the youngest T20 team at the beginning of the summer before dropping out of the game.

“Matthew Wade is in hot shape with the bat too. He is a very strong field player; and having a great person on every team. If necessary, it can also be used as a wicket keeper.

“Marcus Stoinis is a standby player for every squad and was unlucky enough to miss it due to the composition of the current top order. It’s great to have a substitute of his caliber in such good shape. “

T20I squad

Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc)

Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

ODI squad

Aaron Finch, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Star, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. (TagsToTranslate) glenn maxwell

