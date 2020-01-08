advertisement

Nr. 14 Kentucky put four players in double figures to leave Georgia, 78-69, late Tuesday night in Athens, Ga.

The win boosts the Wildcats to 11-3, 2-0 in the SEC, while the Bulldogs fall to 10-4 and 0-1.

Tyrese Maxey and Nick Richards led the Wildcats with 17 points each, followed by Immanuel Quickley with 15 and Ashton Hagans with 13. Hagans played despite suffering a sprained leg last Saturday against Missouri.

Freshman Anthony Edvard led the Bulldogs with 23 points followed by Jordan Harris with 10.

Edward held off a wild Wildcats attack early in the second half, drilling back-to-back 3-pointers to keep Georgia ahead 45-42 with 16:42 to play.

But the Wildcats would not leave, snatching the lead for the first time since halftime on a 3-pointer from the wing by Quickley with 8:09 to play.

The advantage would increase to six at 63-57 before Georgia went up within two with just over six minutes left.

However, Quickley wasn’t done, draining another starting three base to extend the Wildcats’ lead to five.

A gift-move from Maxey to Richards pushed Kentucky 70-64 with 1:42 left. The Bulldogs would not come near.

In the first half, Georgia did not disappoint the sales crowd. Kentucky led by five points early, but returned to the Bulldogs, using a 3-pointer by Rayshaun Hammonds to fake 29-26 as Georgia closed out the first half in the 11-5 contest.

Two straight buckets by Christian Brown pushed the margin to five before Edvard got a feed from Sahvir Wheeler to slam home two, briefly posing in front of Atlanta Hawks Trae Young position as the first half closed with Georgia ahead 37-31 .

The Bulldogs dominated the boards in the first half with a 24-17 advantage.

Georgia and Kentucky both return to action Saturday, with the Bulldogs traveling to Auburn and the Wildcats entertaining Alabama.

