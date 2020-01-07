advertisement

MILTON KEYNES, England – Max Verstappen extended his contract with Red Bull in Formula 1 until the end of the 2023 season, the team said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Verstappen joined Red Bull in 2016 and is one of the most exciting drivers in the series. He won eight major awards.

advertisement

Last year he finished third in the drivers’ standings, behind Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas from Mercedes.

“Honda is coming on board and the progress we have made in the past 12 months motivates me even more and gives me the belief that we can win together,” Verstappen said.

“I want to win with Red Bull and of course our goal is to fight for a World Cup together.”

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and others over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement