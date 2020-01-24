advertisement

PORTLAND, Oregon – Damian Lillard had another great performance, scoring 47 points. But a hard defeat and problems with the office had the Portland Trail Blazers star in a bad mood.

Luka Doncic scored 27 points after nine assists and six rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks scored 22 3-point wins on Thursday night in a 133-125 win.

After finding a technical foul in the last few seconds, Lillard was frustrated with the position.

“We are still four minutes before the end at 1 p.m. I was on the way back and got hit on the head,” said Lillard. “I asked (the referee) why he didn’t call it and he said we all agreed that you were leaning against him.

“It’s an insult, man.”

A game after a career high of 61 points, Lillard was the first player in franchise history to score 100 points in two games.

“Before the game, I tried to put a note in the locker room to tell Lillard that he had my all-star voice,” said Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle. “Obviously he didn’t get the news, but he had my vote before voting against 47 for us. What a great player. He’s practically impossible to stop. He has an iron will. He’s obviously a great leader.

“When he’s on the floor, no matter what happens, they’re hard to beat.”

The Mavericks needed Doncic, who scored 20 points in the first half, and a lot of help to win.

Dallas had six players score at least three 3-points, and it was the sixth time this season that the Mavericks had made 20 3, with Seth Curry and Jalen Brunson taking the lead with four each.

The 43 combined 3-hands from Dallas and Portland set an NBA record.

Trevor Ariza, recently acquired by Sacramento in a trade, hit a seasonal high of 21 on his debut in Portland.

“I thought he was great,” said Blazer’s trainer Terry Stotts.

Lillard’s hot shooting alone wasn’t enough to stand up to a high-profile Mavericks team that was the league’s number 1 offense. Though Dallas went 45 points for a monstrous quarter, Lillard kept Portland within striking distance.

The Mavericks cooled off in the second quarter – but only a little. In the second quarter, they increased their lead to 17. Even after missing their last eight 3 points at the end of the halftime, they still led 78-63 at halftime.

After the Mavericks’ leadership rose to 25 in the third quarter, Lillard got hot again. He scored nine direct points in the third quarter and reduced the lead to eleven, with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Another Carmelo Anthony 3-pointer reduced the lead to eight and it was a 17-0 run before the Mavericks left a 3:19 third in Dorian Finney-Smith’s 3-pointer. Dallas led 103-90 after three quarters.

After the loss of Dwight Powell due to an Achilles injury at the end of the season, the Mavericks played more with Kristpas Porzingis in the middle.

“We run out of big men, so we get smaller in many of these situations,” said Carlisle. “This is a setting we had to make tonight so we had a lot of distance to attack the color. If he is on the floor, the other team has defensive problems. “

Porzingis had 20 points and five rebounds while shooting 3 out of 4 points from the 3-point line.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Doncic earned its first all-star selection on Thursday. “So excited for him, so excited for our franchise,” said Carlisle. “It is so deserved. It is just a really exciting time – for our team, for him, for his career and for the future.” The NBA announced that Doncic will be the star player of the Eastern and Western Conference in the pool LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are selected by All Star captains.

Trail Blazer: Thursday was the first game for three new blazer players purchased from a Sacramento trade: Ariza, Caleb Swanigan and Wenyen Gabriel. Stotts told reporters that Ariza would start on arrival and that his experience made it easier for Portland to operate as usual. “Many of the actions he saw before,” said Stotts. “We threw a lot on him. Since he will be out there with four other guys who know what’s going on, it shouldn’t be too difficult for him. It will be more difficult for other players.”

NEXT

Mavericks: Saturday night in Utah.

Trail Blazers: home against Indiana on Sunday evening.

