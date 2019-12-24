advertisement

Dallas Mavericks star quarterback Luke Doncic is closing in on a return that could come immediately in Thursday’s home game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The 20-year-old has missed the past four games with a leg injury but returned to practice on Tuesday.

“I feel good,” Doncic told reporters after the practice. “Just taking care of it. A lot of things to do, and we’re just taking care of it. We’ll see how it progresses, and see if I play.”

advertisement

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle remained uncompromising but was certainly happy to see the MVP candidate on the practice floor.

“He seems to be doing better every day,” Carlisle told reporters. “I don’t know what his status will be on Thursday, but he will certainly improve. He’s going well. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow, and then on Thursday we’ll see what’s what, but things are looking better and better. “

Doncic is averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists in 25 games. He suffered an injury against the Miami Heat on December 14.

Doncic traveled with the team for the last road games in Philadelphia and Toronto so he could continue his rehabilitation around the coaching staff.

“I just want to get back on the field to play because I’m competitive,” Doncic said. “I just wanted it done sooner, to get back as soon as possible.”

– Starting the media level

advertisement