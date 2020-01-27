advertisement

The Dallas Mavericks honor Kobe Bryant by permanently eliminating his number 24.

“Kobe’s legacy goes beyond basketball, and our organization has decided that number 24 will never be worn by a Dallas Maverick again,” said Mark Cuban, owner of Dallas Mavericks.

advertisement

Kuban’s toll was one of several in the NBA when players, coaches and fans were stunned by the news of Bryant’s death.

In the game Memphis-Phoenix on Sunday, the grizzlies won the opening tip and immediately accepted a 24-second violation. When the Suns took possession, they stayed in the back seat for an 8-second injury – the 24 and 8 seconds represented Bryants two numbers during his NBA career.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement