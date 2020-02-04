advertisement

INDIANAPOLIS – With all-star starter Luka Doncic, who failed for the third time in a row with a sprained right ankle, Kristaps Porzingis ensured the attacking power of Dallas.

The 7-foot-3 Porzingis scored 38 points during the season and made 12 rebounds to lead the Mavericks to a 112-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

advertisement

“This is something I want to find out in the future how I can be effective while playing Luka,” said Porzingis. “We worked on that. I’m in a good rhythm now and I want to keep it going. I think we play pretty good basketball, we move the ball and play aggressively.”

Porzingis shot 6 from 13 to 3 hands and made all 12 of his free throws. The six 3-pointers led to a career high.

However, it was not a perfect night for Porzingis. He was not happy with his defense against Domantas Sabonis, who scored 26 points in 9 out of 12 shooting.

“I am very proud of my defense and I feel that Sabonis has made a few good moves on me,” said Porzingis. “It got deep in color. I was half a step late in many of these shots. In that sense, I’m disappointed, but I’m glad we won. “

Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 25 points to Dallas.

Sabonis narrowly missed a triple double and ended with 12 rebounds and nine assists. Malcolm Brogdon added 14 points for the pacemaker.

Victor Oladipo hit a 3-pointer for Indiana with five seconds in the third quarter to close the deficit at 82-77.

The Pacers reduced the lead in a Sabonis three-point game by 5: 9 minutes to 96: 93, but the Mavericks were able to stay in control. Porzingis sank two free throws with 32 seconds remaining to score 110-103.

“If we could get back into the game, we would have a glitch around the perimeter and they would go to the basket or free-throw line,” said Pacers coach Nate McMillan. “You scored big goals to stop our runs.”

After missing the first 47 games of the season while restoring a broken quadriceps tendon in his right knee, Oladipo has struggled with his shots since returning last week. He was 4 out of 17 out of the field against the Mavericks, including 1 for 10 in the 3-point range after winning 4 out of 22 in total in the previous two games and 2 for 11 against 3. Oladiapo has had to pause since his injury on January 23, 2019.

“I feel like I’m taking great pictures,” said Oladipo. “I just can’t think about it. I just have to keep shooting. I obviously missed a lot of basketball and maybe the rhythm is a little bit reluctant to limit the minutes.”

The Pacers had a 55-53 (52%) lead at half-time. Dallas scored 42.9%, but almost made up for the difference by going 9 to 20 against 3 while Indiana was 4 out of 18.

For the game, the Mavericks shot 41.9% off the ground and 40% on 3s. The Pacers shot 46% and 21% with 3s.

The Mavericks had a rebound of 51:40, of which 30:20 in the second half.

Dallas hit 22 of 23 free throws. The Pacers were 8 out of 11.

DIFFERENT STYLE

With Doncic, Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said the team’s style is changing. Doncic previously missed four games with an ankle sprain with an average of 28.8 points per game this season.

“We just move on to a free flowing style. We call fewer plays, ”said Carlisle. “We have done this enough now to give the boys a feel for how they should play when Luka is outside. We need him back, but these guys are doing a great job.”

TIP-INS

Mavericks: J.J. Barea sprained her left ankle in the second quarter and did not return. He had three points in nine minutes.

Pacers: T.J. Warren dropped out with an average of 18.1 points per game due to a concussion protocol. Warren hit his head on Saturday’s home loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday. … The teams will play again in Dallas on March 8th.

NEXT

Mavericks: Moderate the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday evening.

Pacers: Play in Toronto on Wednesday and return home on Friday to take on the Raptors. Indiana won the first encounter with defending NBA champion 120-115 in extra time at home on December 23.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement