DALLAS – Dallas Center Dwight Powell suffered a “serious” injury to his right Achilles tendon on Tuesday evening, which the Mavericks fear.

Coach Rick Carlisle said the club was waiting for an MRI scan to determine the extent of the injury, but said the injury was “feared to be serious”.

Powell suffered a 2:57 non-contact injury in the first quarter. He was helped into the locker room while not straining his right leg. Teammate J.J. Barea, who had torn his right Achilles tendon last season, was upset when Powell was taken off the pitch.

“It won’t get much harder if that’s what we’re afraid of,” said Carlisle. “But he will still be back. There are only a few guys you know right now. You have a degree of ingenuity, a degree of struggle. Barea is one of them. Powell is different. He’ll be back. “

Teammate Luka Doncic summarized a gloomy Maverick changing room as he talked about Powell’s presence on the team.

“He gave us a lot outside and on the field,” said Doncic. “He’s a great guy. He didn’t deserve it.”

The injury occurred the same night when Kristaps Porzingis, the 3-7 striker, returned after 10 missed games due to an aching right knee. Powell scored an average of 13 points in 71% of the shots missed by Porzingis and proved to be an effective buddy. Both were healthy appetizers.

Porzingis can refer to Powell as he came back this year after missing one and a half seasons with a ripped ACL.

“Dwight has a really good attitude, a really strong attitude,” said Porzingis. “He’ll be fine throughout rehab if we get the worst news. He’ll be there, I’m sure. He’s great for the locker room. He’s great for the culture we want to create.”

Powell, in his sixth season in the NBA, has scored an average of 10 points and six rebounds in 39 previous games. He had increased his scoring average in each of his first five seasons.

Powell has played up to five of his 371 career games for the Mavericks and came out of Boston in December 2014 in a five-player trade that also brought the Point Guard Rajon Rondo. Rondo’s style collided with Carlisle, but Powell’s energy and color productivity made him the trainer’s favorite.

“He’s a constant,” said Carlisle. “He’s a constant team-first guy. He’s a constant worker. He’s a constant for everything. People like him define the culture we want here.”

