Dallas Mavericks starting center Dwight Powell will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right Achilles tendon during Tuesday’s 110-107 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

An MRI confirmed the initial diagnosis on Wednesday, and the team said Powell is currently considering his surgical options.

Powell, 28, crashed to the floor when his right foot appeared to give out while he was trying to drive to the basket with about three minutes left in the first quarter.

In his sixth season in the NBA, Powell is averaging 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 26.5 minutes per game. He is shooting 63.8 percent from the field through 40 games, with 37 starts.

ESPN reported that the Mavericks have touched base with free agent Joakim Noah, though they have “concerns about his health” and “are considering some other options” for depth at center.

Noah, who turns 35 in February, played 42 games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season, averaging 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game.

Powell was drafted in the second round by Charlotte in 2014. He was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers and then to the Boston Celtics before making his NBA debut with the Celtics on November 14, 2014.

Boston traded Powell and Rajon Rondo to the Mavericks for Jae Crowder, Jameer Nelson, Brandan Wright and two draft picks on December 18, 2014.

Through 371 career games (89 starts), the 6-foot Powell has averaged 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds.

He signed a three-year, $ 33 million contract with the Mavericks in July 2019.

A Toronto native, Powell was expected to help Team Canada try to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

