Mauricio Pochettino tops the list of potential candidates to replace Ernesto Valverde if he is fired, according to media reports. Former Real Betis manager Quique Setién and Barcelona B’s Xavi García Pimienta have also been widely rumored to be in the running.

The board is reportedly split into Pochettino or Setién, with García Pimienta serving as a species reserve option.

Thierry Henry, Roberto Martínez and Max Allegri were also rumored at one point or another, but it seems Pochettino, Setién and García Pimienta are the main people left in the running. Xavi Hernández and Ronald Koeman reportedly quit their job when Barcelona offered them.

Pochettino recently managed Tottenham Hotspur but previously coached Barcelona rivals Espanyol. The Argentine had previously gone on record suggesting he would never accept Barca’s training because of his loyalty to Espanyol.

Setién is a manager who gained acclaim for his style owned by Betis, but ultimately was fired and has been unemployed ever since.

García Pimienta has been a loyal maid to Barcelona for a very long time, having first emerged as a player through La Masia and then coaching at youth levels. There have been rumors that he would take over as stewardship manager by the summer, at this point Xavi would leave Al Sadd and take over the reigns at the Nou Camp.

