Dublin-based TD Maureen O’Sullivan has announced that it will not stand for re-election. This marks the end of nearly 40 years of representation of downtown Dublin by the independent organization founded by the late Tony Gregory.

Mr. Gregory was a TD for 27 years and Ms. O’Sullivan was elected after his death in 2009. However, in a statement today, Ms. O’Sullivan announced that she would not contest the upcoming general election

“It was a difficult decision, especially after almost 40 years as an independent seat in Dublin Central, to make a very significant and unprecedented decision,” she said.

In the last Dáil, Ms. O’Sullivan worked as a member of the Independents 4 Change group.

“Being part of the Independents 4 Change group was very positive – we worked together, worked together, did not agree and sometimes voted differently – real independence. I wish them all the best, ”she said.

“All I said and did was a commitment to social justice, equality and fairness.”

Ms. O’Sullivan’s retirement and the addition of an additional seat in Dublin Central to create a four-seater open the door to candidates to win a seat.

While Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Treasury Secretary Paschal Donohoe are re-elected, Fianna Fáils Mary Fitzpatrick, the Green Neasa Hourigan, and Social Democrat Gary Gannon will do their utmost to take a seat.

Joe Costello of Labor, who previously held a seat in the constituency, should also be in the race.

