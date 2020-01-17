advertisement

Maureen McCormick returns to HGTV to host her own home design series with designer Dan Vickery.

The new series entitled “Frozen in Time” was announced on Thursday at the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour in Pasadena.

“Brady Bunch’s Maureen McCormick is returning to HGTV to help overhaul homes that are in time-lapse design in the new Frozen in Time series,” said HGTV President Jane Latman to reporters.

The series debut is scheduled for spring 2020.

Here is the official description of HGTV:

“In the new renovation series from HGTV, Frozen in Time, designers Dan Vickery and Maureen McCormick from A Very Brady Renovation will overtake houses that are in a design time warp. In each episode, Dan will bring the structure up to date, while Maureen releases beautiful, decade-long pieces that give the house a refreshing look and a wink to its original era. “

For “A Very Brady Renovation”, which premiered in September, several actors from “Brady Bunch” returned to the inside of the “Brady Bunch House”, which was used to shoot the classic sitcom in honor of its 50th anniversary, to revise. These include Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eva Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy).

