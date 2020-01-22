advertisement

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard will join the 2020 National Television Awards host team.

The pair will present from the red carpet of the event, which takes place live on Tuesday January 28 from The O2 London.

David Walliams will host the main ceremony for what is the year of the 25th anniversary of the awards as hundreds of stars and thousands of fans gather for the biggest evening of British television.

“It’s good to work together because we don’t see each other as doing something like this is lovely,” said Curtis on ITV’s This Morning today, where the news was announced.

The pair then revealed that they were working on matching outfits for the big night.

“I don’t have it yet but I hope that when I have it, I’ll be fine, I’ll leave it very late!” Said Maura.

Curtis added: “She sent me a photo and said” Curtis can you get a suit that fits that “I’m working on it.”

“We have to match,” said Maura.

The National Television Awards are the only TV awards ceremony where the winners are chosen entirely by the British public.

The event hit the rafters with Graham Norton’s TV Royalty at Tess & Claudia and Ant & Dec. One Out, The Capture, A Confession and Ricky Gervais with his successful show After Life.

Mr. Tom jones is also nominated for the first time in the TV judge category, alongside William, RuPaul, Simon Cowell and reigning champion – and NTA host – David Walliams.

And the stars of Gavin & Stacey will be in effect as the NTAs mark the extremely successful return of the beloved comedy to our screens at Christmas.

You can see the full list of candidates and vote for free online at www.nationaltvawards.com.

Voting is now open until noon on Tuesday January 28.

