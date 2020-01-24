advertisement

Matty Kennedy left St Johnstone for Aberdeen.

The Pittodrie club came up with an offer the Saints were ready to accept – about £ 75,000 plus additions – and the wingman headed north after training at McDiarmid Park in the morning.

In his last interview as a Saints player, with his immediate future still in abeyance, Kennedy made it clear that he would have been happy to see the season in Perth and not force it out.

“It was a strange situation because I have never signed a pre-contract before,” he said.

“You don’t really see them in the south.

“I worked hard in training, but I hit my ankle last week, which got me out of the Morton game.

“Both clubs have spoken about the fact that I enter this window, but it’s not something I’m involved with.

“I told the manager that as long as I was there, I would be available and give him 100%.

“I told him that I was not happy that I did not play Livingston. I felt ready to play but he obviously thought that all the uncertainty could affect me.

“The club and the manager did a lot for me.

“I may have signed a pre-contract, but I will give everything for St Johnstone. They gave me a two-year contract and paid my salary.

“People say,” What if you hurt yourself? “I don’t even think about it. All I think is,” just play me “.”

Kennedy added, “Not once did I slam the manager’s door and say,” I don’t want to be here. ” I am happy here and since the day of my signing.

“I am delighted with my move to Aberdeen at the end of the season. I did not expect that. It was a decision that I could not refuse. Aberdeen is a large club.

“But until I get there, St Johnstone will get my full commitment.”

“All the boys in the locker room are my friends and that hasn’t changed.”

Before the transfer was accepted, Tommy Wright said, “I would like it to be resolved one way or another.

“Because human nature being what it is, it can only play with its spirit.

“If Aberdeen comes back with another offer for Matty, it’s their prerogative.

“But the club stayed true to their weapons and said it was not for sale. That’s good.

“It’s a situation where one club wants a player, another wants to keep it.

“Matty told us he didn’t want to leave now.

“I’m realistic, so if the right offer comes, Matty will go to Aberdeen. But the good offer did not arrive. So there remains. “

Meanwhile, Jamie McCart’s pre-contract has now been officially confirmed. The central defender of the Caledonian Thistle from Inverness will arrive this summer unless an agreement is reached to bring it south this month.

