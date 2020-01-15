advertisement

According to John O’Halloran, St Johnstone would have the attacking power to deal with the departure of Matty Kennedy in Aberdeen for the rest of the season.

But Kennedy striker McDiarmid Park hopes the theory will not be tested.

Courier Sport understands that Kennedy has signed a pre-contract with the Donations despite the fact that Hearts has recently started the conversation.

This should now be followed by an attempt to take him to Pittodria before the end of the month.

O’Halloran, used to transferring uncertainty from previous years in January himself, said: “First of all, it would be disappointing to lose a player of the quality of Matty.

“You want as much as possible from the club.

“But the manager has a lot of options in many areas and if the club decides he can go, we will continue as a team.

“I am looking forward to this second half of the season.

“There was a very busy game period when I came here this time last year, but I am much fitter than I was back then and I am looking forward to it. I am desperate to play as many games as possible.

“I think we have midweek games for five consecutive weeks.”

Before the resumption of the Premiership, the Saints were in action in the Scottish Cup against Morton. A repetition of their early exit from Betfred should be avoided.

“We were so disappointed to go out to Betfred,” said O’Halloran. “It was a group we should have won.

“We probably owe it to the Scottish Cup fans.

“It was a bad start, getting out of the Betfred Cup in the group stage and taking this form in the league.

“We were losing games that we shouldn’t have lost. It had just lost some stupid team goals.

“But after winning our first victory, we started again and the second part, we did well. We were on a decent run before the break. “

It is clear where the saints need to improve in the coming months.

O’Halloran explained: “We are getting blankets and now it’s about putting the ball more in the net and turning draws into wins.

“You can pick a few of these draws and say we were miserable – no more than the one against Ross County before the break. It’s amazing to think that we almost lost this.

“We are looking forward to the second half of the season.

“We have a real threat with our attack options, so we should score more goals.”

The return of Chris Millar, if he was fit to play for Morton, will be a reminder of the best day of the Saints Cup, their 2014 victory.

“There weren’t many of us from this cup final,” said O’Halloran.

“I will always cherish the memories of this day. It would be nice to run well. It’s been a while since the club has had one.

“Midgey will wrap himself in cotton for this one.

“He is a big boy and was obviously a great servant for this club.

“He was in my car school. I don’t get so many headaches in training.

“I’m not a morning person and it’s exactly the opposite. He would get into the car screaming. I always wanted one of these screens that could go down in front of the back seat. It would have been ideal to give me some peace!

“I liked being a little closed on the way to Perth.

“When I signed for the club for the first time, it was me, Easty, Midgey and Gary Miller. It was a good group of guys.

“I traveled with Midgey the whole time he was here. I haven’t spoken to him in a while so it will be nice to catch up.

“I’m sure he will be excited to do well.

“You miss the players who were here. Midgey was good at jokes because he always bit. Everyone was still on his file. “

