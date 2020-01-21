advertisement

“Conspiracy theorists” put two and two together to get five while Matty Kennedy was not part of the St Johnstone team over the weekend, Tommy Wright insisted.

And it was the draw for the fifth round of the Scottish Cup for his current team that captured the winger’s imagination – not the team he will join this summer.

Kennedy is in the running to play against Livingston tomorrow after recovering from a training ground injury and Aberdeen has not found a deal that would change that.

“Matty got a kick in the ankle in training last week and didn’t recover in time to play,” said Wright.

“He has to train today and should be on the team on Wednesday.

“I know people will think I should say that and conspiracy theorists will think it was left out because it was the cut.

“But they don’t know Matty. He is authentic and wants to play in every game.

“The first thing he said when he arrived this morning was to bring Ayr to the Scottish Cup next round.

“He is desperate to play in this one because he is from there and he said it was the tie he was hoping for.

“So that tells you all about the type of boy he is.”

“At no time did he come to me or his agent came to see me to say that he asked to enter this window.”

Wright added, “Matty staying won’t be a problem.

“We have handled a situation like this before with Liam Craig, who was excellent for us within three or four months after we decided to go to Hibs.

“I still think the only thing that can affect players is uncertainty, but there is no uncertainty here. He goes to Aberdeen in the summer.

“I made it clear that I didn’t want him to go in this window and I said so to the club.

“But I know that everyone has their price.

“At this stage, there was no agreement between Aberdeen and us.

“Derek has been really good. He is one of the managers who is on the phone to keep you posted on things in these situations.

“He was great about it. We talked this weekend but Matty is still our player.

“I don’t think it’s dragging out the window. It will get to the point where Aberdeen will say it won’t happen or we will get to the point where we think we need to do something.

“But I don’t want us to lose it before the summer. I am perfectly clear about this. “

With Kennedy’s departure from McDiarmid Park at the end of the season, getting another winger Drey Wright on a new contract becomes an even higher priority for Saints.

Wright said, “I can only suggest things and actually advised the club to give Drey a new contract when he is injured.

“People might think it was crazy, but my way of seeing it was that it helped him recover, because he had this security and protected your property when he returned.

“Drey wants to stay and his agent told me too.”

“People will say that people say these things, but I have spoken to them and I trust what they say to me.

“He came here and loves his football. He thinks it was a good decision for him and sees it as the place he wants to be. “

Wright expects great things from the Englishman in the second part of the season.

“Everyone saw how good Drey was for us before his injury and when he returned to training he was as good, if not better, than he was,” he said. .

“But what happens in almost every case of a player who has been away for a long time is that you get this initial burst when you come back and it stabilizes for a while.

“It happened with Drey, but I can see him go back to his best level and he’s ready to start again.

“He improves with every game.

“I don’t want to lose him, it is hard enough to bring quality like him, so you don’t want to let them go.”

After knocking Morton out of the cup, he’s back to league business in Livingston tomorrow.

Wright said, “Saturday was a good result and we were thrilled to be successful because you still worry about a little rust after a break like this.

“I think a few managers mentioned it about their teams this weekend.

“We did it, it was out of the way and now we are focusing on a tough game against Livingston.

“They are having another good season. They’re a team that I really admire because they can play good football, but they are also able to mix and be physical if that’s what it takes.

“It is very difficult when you go there but we are in a good position right now.

“We have had five clean sheets in six games, so that is something we will be looking to continue and hopefully start adding more goals to.”

Danny Swanson was ill last week and is not yet in the running.

Meanwhile, Madis Vihmann is “likely to leave” in this transfer window, Wright confirmed.

