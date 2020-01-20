advertisement

It is one thing to be accused of snatching the sound of another group, but what about their work?

This is the position in which the British group The 1975 found themselves this weekend, after Maroon 5 took a punch on the cover of their new single.

It seems that “Me and You Together Song” strikingly resembles the cover of “The Fourth Wall” by Kara’s Flowers, released in 1997. Kara’s Flowers was the original name of the group led by Adam Levine.

The two sleeves have a similar design, with the four members of the band represented in colored squares.

advertisement

The official Maroon 5 Twitter account expressed their feelings in a now deleted tweet that said, “Hey @ the1975, you big fans of” Kara’s Flowers “?” “

In response, 1975 singer Matty Healy fired the group with a tweet referring to their song “Payphone” which has been enjoyed more than 63,000 times.

I don’t know what it is, but I love this song about being in a phone booth or anything https://t.co/AnolXScieJ

– 🥾🌍 (@Truman_Black) January 17, 2020

While Maroon 5 may have a point, others have pointed out that neither of the two groups is able to pass judgment …

Well, it’s embarrassing … one of us will have to change 😳👗 #whoworeitbest #whatever pic.twitter.com/52XuqzU1n1

– Hot Chelle Rae (@HotChelleRae) January 18, 2020

In fact, it reminded me of that ♥ ️

And it would be perfect because I’m a big fan of Cowboy Bebop pic.twitter.com/OPwXBdie49

– Joliet (@blackjoliet) January 18, 2020

In fact, the first thing I thought of was the poster for the movie ‘KIDS’. pic.twitter.com/t7HDFs5NpQ

– The Lady J 🌺 (@ TheLadyJ1975) January 17, 2020

I’m just waiting for Hasbro to take part in this conversation pic.twitter.com/4ueOcd0LRp

– Josh White (@JoshWhite) January 19, 2020

I had Queen Hot Space vibrations but whatever. pic.twitter.com/NFOi3SvAmw

– empty wallets (@GoldDustHaz) January 18, 2020

.

advertisement