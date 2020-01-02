advertisement

Matthias de Ligt’s agent, Mino Raiola, said Barcelona did not treat his client so well. Being one of the most controversial agents out there, Raiola had no problem telling him what he thought Barcelona used for his client.

“Barça thought: coming (Frenkie) de Jong is coming, (De Ligt) will arrive too,” he said. “They treated him like a piece of cheese, as we say. But the reasons they wanted him wrong … did they believe a player like Pique would leave his place in the team?

“In the Netherlands, they almost believe that Barça is a Dutch club, not a foreign club, they saw this transfer almost as sacrilege, they thought he had to go there.

“De Ligt is not interested in money, he just wants to play. And You loved it a year ago. And (De Ligt) said to me, ‘Mino, I want to go to the Harvard defense.

It seems a little unfair if you ask me. Although, Raiola would surely know more than I. De Ligt looks like someone Barcelona would love no matter what he brings or doesn’t bring with him. However, it is very funny to hear about De Ligt cheese use.

