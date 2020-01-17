advertisement

Developer Matthews Southwest denies that he owes another prominent real estate developer, Michael Hutchison, $ 15.25 million.

This is the latest in an ongoing lawsuit between two major Squamish developers. The two are arguing, among other things, for the payment of $ 15.25 million.

According to court records, these two developers started a business relationship in November 2013. Under this agreement, they were development partners for the Newport Beach and Cheekye Fan housing projects. However, they decided to split up due to disagreements.

As a result, they entered into a settlement agreement that should set the terms of the separation, court documents say.

The documents state that part of the agreement states that Matthews Southwest should pay $ 15.25 million after the Cheekye Fan housing development has been approved by the council. This project has passed third reading but has not yet received final adoption.

Hutchison claims under the settlement agreement that payment should come after development has passed third reading. He claims the payment was due on October 23, 2018.

On the other hand, Matthews claims that Hutchison misrepresented the third reading as a final assumption. Matthews claimed that this was a misrepresentation.

In this most recent lawsuit filed on December 11, Matthews Real Estate Development Company Ltd. and Squamish Cornerstone Developments Ltd. submitted a response to Hutchison’s claim that they owe him $ 15.25 million.

Hutchison was previously involved in Squamish Cornerstone Developments, but is no longer part of this company.

Hutchison and its affiliates, referred to as the Hutchison Group, are Bethel Lands Corporation Ltd., Atka Holdings Ltd., Attu Holdings Ltd., Elah Holdings Ltd. and Fivestone Capital Corp.

“The plaintiffs contest the Hutchison Group’s claims that they owe the Hutchison Group a total of $ 15.25 million,” said Matthew’s December 11 response.

“On the contrary, the plaintiffs’ obligations under the settlement agreement, including and in particular with respect to payments to the defendants, have been met at all material times in accordance with the applicable contractual obligations.”

