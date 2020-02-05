advertisement

Matthew Wade has returned to Australia’s limited overs squad For the first time in more than three years, he had experienced a dominant big bash for the Hobart Hurricanes as a captain. His unbeaten 130 of 61 balls in a great first hatch with 203 runs with D’Arcy Short against Adelaide Strikers were one of the highlights of this BBL.

For the South Africa tour of three ODIs and three T20Is, Wade was appointed to the squad in both formats, with the national selector Trevor Hohns attributing the selection to his “glowing” form. “Matthew Wade is a very strong field player and a great person that you can have on any team. If necessary, he can also be used as a wicket keeper, ”said Hohns.

Wade spoke to Sportstar about how wealth has developed since the last ashes, how the fact that he became a father for the second time gave him perspectives and much more.

Question: You played each of your first 22 test games as a wicket keeper batsman. It was only in Edgbaston last year that you were selected as a batsman specialist. Did that role free you as a player?

A. It was clear when Painey (Tim Paine) joined the team and was chosen as captain that when I got back on the team my role would only be as a batsman. I then gave up the gloves with Tasmania and asked myself to hit higher to make my case the selectors. It’s definitely a new role for me after going through my whole life, but I love cricket right now.

Would you say that your beginnings as a cricket player were more fearful of being dropped?

I think everyone is to some extent, you work so hard to get to the top level that it is never fun when you are dropped.

You earned a call in 2016 before being dropped again the following year, a few months before the Newlands ball scandal. How did the time you spent outside the national team help you?

I spent the free time with my family and did an apprenticeship as a master builder. In our free time we also had our second child. I think that puts everything in perspective so that I can enjoy it as much as possible.

If you carry a slog on the nets, you can concentrate more evenly. Can you give us some insight into how?

Hitting the nets helps me watch the ball and feel comfortable with my punches. It is very satisfying to feel the ball come powerfully from the center of your racket, and you never know when you are in a situation where you may need to hit, so it is always good to practice.

Many felt that your reputation for abrasiveness hindered you as well as helped. Do you agree?

I don’t think it ever stopped me, my philosophy always played as hard as possible on the field, but after that I was always the first to drink a beer with the opposition.

Are you a fan of four day tests or do you think test cricket should be left as it is?

I think cricket should stay the way it is! I think if you run the tests for four days the tactics will change drastically and you will win a lot more teams for a tie on the fourth day, whereas the results with 5-day cricket are quite common.

