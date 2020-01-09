advertisement

Hobart’s “Big Bash” weaknesses and a third straight win for Brisbane Heat were outshone by Matthew Wade’s controversial layoff at Gabba.

The returning test batsman did his best to raise the hurricanes to a reasonable level before finding Matthew Renshaw on the middle rope.

Renshaw caught the ball, tripped on the rope, and hurled it into the air as it fell across the border.

advertisement

Watch every single KFC BBL game LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO with the incomparable commentary offer of FOX CRICKET. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming straight away>

It looked like Wade (61 of 46) was collecting six runs for his problems before Renshaw jumped into the air off the field and parried the ball for the waiting Tom Banton.

The catch was checked and after a long delay, Wade, who admitted shortly after being released that he was generally unsure, was sent on the way.

“I really had no idea about the rule,” said Wade on Channel 7.

“After he left the field, I didn’t know whether he was allowed to touch the ball or not.

“The referee said it was him, and when they told me to hit it outside the field and hit it again, I knew it would come out.

“It was a pretty good job. I’m not sure if he could have done that a few years ago. “

The catch was polarizing, but nothing new. Englishman Sam Billings made a similar attempt to fire James Faulkner when he played for Prime Minister XI two years ago.

Glenn Maxwell also perfected a solo performance in an ODI 2015 under similar circumstances.

All three catches are considered legal due to a change in the MCC rules in October 2013 to do more sports in the field.

The rule states that as long as the first contact with the ball is made within the border, the outfield player can parry the ball as many times as he wants while he is in the air outside the border.

Banton’s catch was one of two cries for the heat. Ben Laughlin later raptured the 29,749 crowd with a one-handed blind man from his own bowling alley to remove Clive Rose.

media_cameraTom Banton and Matthew Renshaw celebrate their controversial catch. Picture: AAP

Such high points would not have been possible without Heat’s bowling performance, which at some point reduced the hurricanes to 5-59.

Josh Lalor (3-21) was excellent on both ends of the innings, Laughlin (2-21 of 4 overs), Zahir Khan (1-20) and Cutting (1-12) exerted constant point pressure on their home turf and Renshaws two Spin-overs spawned Caleb Jewell’s key wicket as the canes dropped to 9-126 towards the end.

Brisbane threatened to collapse of its own and lost 5-36 when Scott Boland (3-16) took over the hosts’ lead, but it should come as no surprise that Ben Cutting (43:29) and Jimmy Peirson were there (23 from 25) Create 60 runs for the sixth wicket to go home with 10 balls.

The pair initially crawled forward with less than one run per ball before Cutting let go in the 16th round, carted Tom Rogers for the following sixes and got the heat chasing going again.

Originally published as Heat Win amidst confusion about Wade’s layoff

advertisement