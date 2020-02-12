Calgary Flames striker Matthew Tkachuk, with his unique skills, is quickly becoming one of the best strikers in the NHL.

The creativity we saw in the National Hockey League this season was really beautiful to look at. One player, especially night after night, has become a spectacle on the ice, and that is Calgary Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk.

Scoring the highest level of hockey is a feat that few can achieve, but what this player does in NHL games is simply stunning.

With 19 goals and 26 assists, Tkachuk has another impressive season in Calgary. Of these 26 goals, at least two are due for the goal of the year.

Let’s just say he dominated the intermediate step.

He not only got between his legs on Monday evening, but also let go of it with extraordinary speed when he rang it from the corner where the post meets the crossbar into the back of the net.

However, this is not the first time that he has done so.

Earlier this year, Tkachuk scored one of the best goals in NHL history when he won between Halloween and Nashville Predators on extra time between legs.

That was with 1.6 seconds in extra time.

This goal is just insane because it has the means to pick up the puck from a blocked shot, wait a second to change its club angle, before finally outsmarting the Nashville Predator netminder to win.

But we had to see these talented games coming because this is not the first time he has done something valuable with his racket this season.

Looking back at last February against the New York Islanders, Tkachuk showed the NHL his showy hands as he distracted a couple of pucks for two goals in the game. He only guessed what would come.

Tkachuk is not the only player who has taken the league by storm with creative moves. Andrei Svechnikov of the Carolina Hurricanes stole the show earlier this year when he brought “The Michigan” to the NHL and accomplished this feat not just once but twice.

Both moves prove how the NHL is developing and how players are doing the unthinkable to beat goalkeepers.

Tkachuk brings more than his creativity with him every night as he continues to excite his opponents despite his above-average skills. It reminds me of a bigger Brad Marchand, who is considered the greatest agitator in the game.

Back then and even in the early 2000s, every player had a role. You were a batsman, a goal scorer, an assistant or a pest. Now more players are adding all of these tools to their repertoire.

With this brilliance, the game becomes increasingly difficult for a defender, as it is extremely difficult to predict what a player like Tkachuk will do when the puck is on his stick. The question is, what step will we see next?