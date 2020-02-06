advertisement

The Central Perk gang is finally here: Matthew Perry joined Instagram.

The last episode of Friends aired in 2004, but in the past 16 years it was believed that it never aired. Thanks to Comedy Central and Netflix, the sitcom is equipped with an endless stream of comfort every day.

As a result, fans are still very heavily invested in the life of the core group: Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green); Courteney Cox (Monica Geller); Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay); Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani); David Schwimmer (Ross Geller); and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) – the latter is the last member to join Instagram.

The actor teased his Twitter followers last night on February 5 with a cryptic tweet: “Big news is coming …”.

People have gone crazy. “Please say it’s a reunion with friends!?!?” One wrote while another added, “Don’t play with my feelings like this.”

Unfortunately, your feelings were taken away for a ride. Unless another announcement comes soon, Perry is apparently pointing to his own Instagram debut.

To commemorate this occasion, his co-star Kudrow uploaded a review and wrote: “Finally !!! Yay !! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES

Welcome to Instagram @ mattyperry4 #friendsforlife ’.

Last year, Aniston broke the internet when she joined Instagram, uploaded a picture of all friends, and managed to set a Guinness World Record after reaching a million followers in just five hours and 16 minutes (against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) ,

It was just another award that was added to Aniston’s list: together with Cox and Kudrow, the friends share the record for the highest-paid female television actress per episode. At the end of the show in 2004, Aniston earned $ 1.25 million per episode.

There is basically no news about a friend reunion. Aniston aroused the hopes of fans on the Ellen DeGeneres show and said, “We would love it if there was something, but we don’t know what it is, so we just try – we’re really working on something. ‘

However, Schwimmer isn’t too keen on reviving the characters and says to The Guardian:

I just don’t think it’s possible considering that everyone has different career paths. I think everyone feels the same: why play around with what felt like the right way to end the series? I don’t want to do anything for the money. It should make creative sense and nothing I’ve heard so far makes sense.

Well. In the meantime, keep an eye on Perry’s Instagram and go to 1,045. To friends.

