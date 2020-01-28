advertisement

The action sounds incredible, which is fine, fine, fine by us.

After being impressed in Guy Ritchie’s gangster drama The Gentlemen, set in London, Mathew McConaughey returns to familiar territory with a familiar face.

This is because Deadline reported that the Oscar winner will be there Savior, the new show by Nic Pizzolatto, the inventor of True Detective.

Given that the two men wrote one of the biggest, if not THE biggest, debut season of a television show, our expectations for it are high.

Redeemer has received a script-to-series engagement on FX and the show is inspired by Patrick Coleman’s debut novel The Churchgoer.

Regarding the conspiracy, we are told that “the savior McConaughey acts as a minister developing into a security guard whose search for a missing woman in Texas leads him through a corruption-infested criminal conspiracy like his past and present impact and intertwine around a secret of escalating violence and deception. “

Okay, let’s take a look at that compared to season one of True Detective.

A main character who has lost confidence in the profession in which he works? Check.

A missing person? Check.

Corruption in the Deep South? Check.

A puzzle that spans different timelines? Check.

Ok, we’re there!

Given that True Detective’s fourth season has not yet been commissioned by HBO, this sounds like the next best.

“We are very excited to begin our creative partnership with Nic Pizzolatto and Matthew McConaughey on Redeemer, who have reunited for the first time since the first season of HBO’s True Detective. We are also incredibly excited about our collaboration with Nic and look forward to developing new projects with him and our partners Fox 21 Television Studios. FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier said.

The last time these two men worked together, the first season of True Detective received 12 Emmy Award nominations.

To say we’re looking forward to this is a massive understatement.

