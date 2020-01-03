advertisement

“In South Australia, the intensity of the fire caused a tornado to blow up an 11-ton bush fire truck. Turn it over, land it on the roof, and kill a young volunteer fireman. In comparison, it is simply not important whether Ulster, Munster, Connacht or Leinster selected weakened teams for the interpreters. ” This is how Matt Williams wrote this morning in his Sydney column where the extent of the destruction in Australia only gets worse. Williams writes about the harrowing scenes that these fires bring while the government continues to be involved in cultural wars against climate change, drought, water management and our environment.

The game on the pitch and the final round of Christmas interventions will start tonight when Münster meets Ulster in Belfast, which should be a good preparation for both teams before the Champions Cup games next weekend. Johann van Graan made a total of 10 changes to the team that lost to Leinster, including Joey Carbery, Conor Murray, Keith Earls and Peter O’Mahony, while Ulster signed Jacob Stokdale and Iain Henderson. One of the main focuses tonight will be, as Gerry Thornley writes in his preview, The six nations match between Murray and John Cooney, After seeing a specialist in London last week, Johnny Sexton stays on track to be fit for the Six Nationsas reported by Gerry Thornley.

In the Premier League, Liverpool restored its 13-point lead at the top of the table last night Another home win for Sheffield United thanks to goals from Mo Salah and Sadio Mané, It was another step towards the title for Jürgen Klopp’s team, who also came through the busy Christmas season with a 100 percent record. It’s fair to say that 34 kilometers away, it’s not so rosy for Manchester United to play Wolves tomorrow in the FA Cup after beating Arsenal and Manchester United Jonathan Wilson writes that Solskjaer’s game of patience seems to be running out, In Derby last night United’s top scorer Wayne Rooney made his debut when he won 2-1 against Barnsley in Pride Park,

In other news, Three Irish athletes were forced to leave their Australian training camp for bush fires yesterday, Seán Tobin, Paul Robinson and Michelle Finn all traveled from Dublin to Melbourne for the New Year and were due to arrive in Falls Creek, about a five-hour drive from the city, on Thursday, before firefighters at the foot of the mountain will be sent back by the police.

