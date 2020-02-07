advertisement

The seasoned defender helped the Capitals win the Stanley Cup 2017-18

VOORHEES – He returns to the scene of his greatest hockey success, but if there’s one man who can handle the hype of a triumphant return, it’s Matt Niskanen.

The experienced defender of the Flyers is as level-headed as they come, be it on the ice or on the slopes.

When Niskanen shows up at Capital One Arena on Saturday night to play an emotional game against his former team, the 2017/18 Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals, he is unlikely to be out of date.

Niskanen was a large part of the Capital team that won the first trophy in franchise history. But then he became a free agent last summer and signed with the Flyers.

“It will definitely be something,” said Niskanen after training on Friday in the skate zone. “A lot of good memories. Enjoyed my time there. Had a lot of fun. It will be strange to be on the other side. “

Niskanen was a good choice for the flyers. Together with Ivan Provorov, he was the number 1 defense team team.

Trainer Alain Vigneault often wants to use this duo when Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin is on the ice.

Incidentally, Ovechkin only needs two goals to reach the 700 goal milestone and wants nothing better than to meet the coveted brand in front of his home fans.

In the meantime, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Caps gave Niskanen a moment of appreciation during the game, maybe even a highlight video.

“I’ll do my best just to focus on one win,” said Niskanen. “If you do one of these (tributes), I’ll take care of it as best I can at the moment.”

As Niskanen mentioned, there were many fond memories. The capitals had won division titles for years and threatened to go all the way, but couldn’t.

When they finally did, it was pretty satisfying.

“You (the fans) were sure to come along,” said Niskanen with a smile. “It was a pretty fun time.

“I think we and the fans were relieved after the second lap.”

Everyone knew Washington had the talent, but it just clicked this season.

“Everyone has talent now – it’s the era of the cap,” he said. “The teams we’ve had in the past two years may have been better, but then it became a real team at the right time.

“Everyone understood how to play and we are committed to it.”

Well, if the flyers could only find the same special reason …

According to Provorov, a cup winner like Niskanen really helped his game.

“He is a great person, a great player,” said Provorov. “Very stable, doesn’t make many mistakes. I think we have a pretty good chemistry. We read aloud, support each other. We contribute at both ends of the ice.”

Vigneault also appreciates what Niskanen means for the improved statistics of his team’s allowed goals.

“Matt isn’t just good for Provy – he’s good for our team,” said Vigneault. “He is the ultimate professional. He prepares properly, takes good care of himself.

“He won, he went through a few growing pains. In that one year, he could end it with Washington. That is really positive for our group. “

Gostisbehere leaves the practice early

Defender Shayne Gostisbehere, who had only played one game after an arthroscopic operation on his left knee, went to training on Friday, missing and sliding off the ice in frustration.

Vigneault has downplayed the incident and expects “Ghost” to play the caps.

“It’s just a serious injury and a little time to put a player back in the game,” said Vigneault. “I just wanted to have a little chat with him so that he remains optimistic.

“We gave him two 25-minute exercises. A little bit unfair. Maybe we should have thought about sending him to Lehigh Valley for a few days, a few games. It’s a pretty significant injury. It didn’t work that way. Hopefully it will get back to normal faster than later. “

Gostisbehere has not made himself available for comment.

Hard, Farabee still outside

Joel Farabee, who missed the New Jersey flu game, did not travel to Washington. Vigneault announced that Farabee has lost a lot of weight and needs to be healthier before he can get back on the ice.

Carter Hart continues to recover from an abdominal stress. He stays behind too.

“He’s on the road for tomorrow,” said Vigneault. “We have four games over six nights next week. I hope he can get back into the rotation.”

Brian Elliott will compete against the caps.

Giroux back to the wing?

Claude Giroux, who did not score in 13 games, experienced some training time with Sean Couturier on Friday.

Giroux was the focus for half a dozen games, but didn’t produce much offensive.

“I looked at this option,” said Vigneault. “At the same time, I might want to develop a few different looks for the power game. I’m not saying that that will be the cast tomorrow. “

The 13-game skid is bound for Giroux’s longest career. He had two others (2009-10, 2016-17).

