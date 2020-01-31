advertisement

There is a terrible picture you may have seen. There have been others like this, but in the latest iteration, a man stands flat on the streets of a Chinese city. He seems to have died. Two other people, dressed in full protective clothing, stand very far away.

Pictures like this – China in control of the coronavirus epidemic – look like something out of a horror movie, or from the Middle Ages, or Stephen King’s epic novel The Stand. But the pictures do not tell the whole story. By all indications so far, the Chinese people are keeping well under this terrible threat. And we all know, that the man died of a heart attack while out for a morning walk. Maybe he is just drunk. The responsible observer does not look at that picture and concludes that in China, people are falling like flies on the street.

But that was the problem all this time. We don’t really know what we are up against. We do not know how bad it will get in China. You never know how bad it will come here.

Earlier this week, I warned a colleague that in seven days, we would know where we were. Many of this week’s headlines have been alarming, with travel bans and isolated cases popping up all over the world. At the same time, as the sample size of known patients increases, the mortality rate is decreasing. If there were a large number of infected who suffered only mild symptoms and thought nothing of it, or had no symptoms, the mortality rate could actually fall to something no worse, if even worse, like the flu seasonal, which kills thousands of Canadians each year with almost no public comment or concern. Public health authorities around the world, armed with some of the lessons of the SARS 2003 epidemic in China, Hong Kong and Toronto, are working to improve the spread. We Will Not Make a Thousand – Japan, Germany and the United States have all confirmed cases of person-to-person transmission of new victims without recent trips to China. But those cases, for now, remain a relative handful.

Only history will tell us what comes next. But even at the beginning of this crisis, there are some positive signs that lessons from 2003 have been learned and acted upon. There are also some disturbing signs that those lessons do not matter, or that the lessons, while being taught, are not fully implemented.

Let’s start with the good news. China has reacted with extreme determination to block this epidemic. By quarantining tens of millions of people and extending Lunar New Year holidays, effectively deceiving its economy to keep people home, the transmission of the virus will be reduced (as far as we can tell). Technical breakthroughs have improved our ability to rapidly detect and sequester the virus, which will accelerate vaccine development, though it will take months. The international community has improved its communications significantly since 2003. Closer to home, in stark contrast to the SARS epidemic, medical equipment stocks, particularly face masks, gloves, glasses and cleansers, are much stronger. than in 2003.

But there is also bad news. China’s efforts to contain the epidemic quite possibly came too late. Although much has been done about the fact that this new coronavirus seems less deadly than SARS, some of it may be explained by advances in medical technology and technology over the last 17 years. If hospitals were to be overrun with seriously ill patients, the benefit of these improvements could be lost and the death rate could increase. Further, we are simply a more interconnected species on this Earth. There are more of us, we live in denser cities, and we travel the globe more than ever. Far from being clear that anything other than a complete closure of all borders would really contain such a thing, and it is very clear that none of our economies can endure during that kind of shock to international trade.

Amid the conoravirus blockade, workers in protective clothing disinfect an area in Wuhan, China, on January 30, 2020.

Retoral Hector / AFP via Getty Images

It will take a few days, maybe as long as a week, before we start to get a real sense of how this is going to play out. The full effects of Chinese quarantine are still unknown. Our best estimate of the incubation period of this virus suggests that as long as two weeks is possible – this is longer than the quarantine has been in place, meaning cases discovered today may date before blockage. When dealing with such long periods of incubation as possible, there is a considerable gap between the action being taken and any effects observed.

We live in that neighborhood time. And we just have to wait.

I recently interviewed a Canadian public health official and she said she was holding her breath and would be for a week or two. She brought to mind archived copies of what major American news networks showed on their morning programs on a beautiful September Tuesday, not two decades ago. All broadcasts have a few hours in the corner. First aircraft hit World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. All networks took a few minutes to start interrupting their normal cheerful morning coverage to report the crash – and even longer to start speculation that it might to be anything but a terrible accident. I have often thought about those long, confused minutes. They were a hold from an early age, radiating at the speed of light in the homes of tens of millions of people, most of whom – anyone who couldn’t see the WTC from their balcony, really – had no idea the world had changed.

Three months from now, we will know if our world has changed. For now, we wait.

What are we doing in the meantime? What is the right answer? We have seen many answers already. N95 filter masses and hand sanitizer disappeared off the shelves within days. North American airlines are reducing or completely suspending their flights in and out of China. Public health authorities are holding regular conferences, keeping the public up to date (as this was being written, Ontario health officials announced a third case in that province, though the patient, a young woman, had isolated herself since when she returned from a trip to China; her chances of infecting others, according to officials, were low). Every day this week, it seemed, more and more people on the streets of Toronto were watching from behind masks.

All of this may be unnecessary. But there is still value in coaching. If this coronavirus proves serious about the world beyond China’s borders, we will deal with it the best we can. If it is obvious, or if China’s control efforts are to succeed, then we have all been put through a valuable experience – a completely unplanned emergency drill.

Around the world, our governments, health agencies, private institutions, and families are asking themselves questions – if questions that are not usually pleasant to think about. We are discovering gaps in our plans, if there were any plans at all. One day, this can be helpful. But hopefully not today.

• Email: magurney@postmedia.com | Twitter: mattgurney

