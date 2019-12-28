advertisement

There’s a funny picture you see from time to time on social media. It’s a caption with some sarcastic comments about how people today are too absorbed in smartphones to notice the world around them or talk to each other. Photography, in black and white, is of a crowded or subway train from somewhere in the 40s or 50s. Not a single passenger is taking to the world as he passes them or talks to a passenger. Every passenger’s face is buried in a newspaper. The more things change, in other words, the more they stay the same.

News junkies are not new. How we get the news is (or new, at least). A short generation ago, “news” meant a morning letter to tell you what had happened the day before, a choice of several local or national television news programs several times a day, and whether you lived on or close to a large enough community, a local local radio station that can bring you a mix of local news and events from afar (even if most of the hour was devoted to music and advertising). People have lived their whole lives as well as informed as everyone today aspires to be, relying on those media.

This was brought to your mind by a New York Times article last month about how major social media platforms are hated worldwide. It wasn’t just a lament for the toxicity on the platforms (though that’s a problem). The Times piece took on a bigger issue: desirability – simply the ability, indeed, to deliberately design tomorrow’s online platforms, to be slower than we expected today.

The Times article used specific examples of what that speed looks like. He talked about how much content is being uploaded at any given moment – Facebook, for example, literally sees billions of posts from users every day. YouTube is another example: in 2017, nearly 300 hours of new video content were uploaded to YouTube every minute – 432,000 hours of new YouTube content every day. Revising that content into something even approximated in real time (within 24 hours of posting it), assuming workers in eight-hour shifts, would require a dedicated workforce of 54,000 employees divided into three equal eight- hours, who would do nothing but watch that cooler video footage (and for illustrative purposes here, they are each working seven days a week, forever). Of course, that’s not going to happen, but it illustrates the scale of our current media environment – 54,000 full-time employees, who are constantly rotating in eight-hour shifts, would simply be able to keep up with all the fresh video uploaded each days on a separate web site (assuming they watched each video only once, directly without stopping, and never, never taking a break).

Photo illustration by Dado Ruvic / Reuters

Some of the biggest social media companies, out of necessity, have resorted to a mix of algorithms and user-based reporting to address the most gruesome abuses of their platforms – terrorist propaganda, child pornography, violence and online videos. self-harm, and the like. They’re not exactly a thousand fighting those threats, but here are the efforts. The rest of the content – items that are not literally illegal or an imminent threat to national security – are simply abandoned in the full sense, even in the expectation, that many of the content mentioned will be rubbish at best, harmful at worst.

For all the challenges it has posed in our economic model, journalism has greatly improved our digital tools, both for content producers and consumers (this is you). After all, computers are fantastic tools – they make organizing notes and collecting data and writing an article much easier than they would have been a generation ago, and the end product can be distributed to readers remotely. extensive for (practically) free. This has released dramatically improved knowledge and efficiency. Much of what the internet has done for journalism is good and we will miss it if we go back to the media world of, say, 1990.

But it has not all been good – the ubiquity of content and the speed with which it is prepared, distributed and consumed is huge. Surveys have shown, for example, that a significant portion of the American population is constantly checking social media for news and that more than half of American adults agree that news is causing them stress. But we are fixed. That’s probably why the idea at the heart of the Times article – the notion of designing the internet to slow the flow of information – is so appealing.

It brought to mind my latest hug of vinyl records. Many audiophiles will tell you that a vinyl record produces a better, more authentic sound. Maybe it’s about, but not in my workout outfits together. But what it does absolutely, as opposed to streaming music from an online service or playing on a smartphone’s hard drive, is slowing down the whole listening experience. We have to get up every so often to crash a record, or change it, it engages the listener more with the songs. You can pack thousands of songs onto your typical smartphone, but only a few hundred in an old plastic carton of milk bottles filled with recordings. You have to curate your musical choices far more carefully, and get applause from the recordings, going through the small rituals of cleaning, sorting and selecting them before you hear the first note.

What is old is new again, and at least in some ways, better. Anecdotally, I hear a lot of stories like this. Friends who spend their entire lives online for work look for hobbies that are analogous and touching – cooking, gardening, martial arts and other fitness routines, painting. Activities change, but the unifying desire is for something slower, more tangible, more real. Less digital and instant.

Pedestrians watch their cellphones as they wait for a bus downtown Toronto on February 21, 2018.

Peter J. Thompson / National Post

It is intriguing to ponder what the future of journalism will look like – not its economy, though it would be nice to have some choice! What about distribution? Will we see a move away from a constant turn of articles, published as they become available over the course of a day, rushed to defeat the competition, perhaps toward something more closely aligned with older media models – a “morning paper”? that comes down to your mobile device before breakfast and updates itself, completely, maybe once or twice a day?

Such a model may not be economically viable, or to everyone’s liking. And its variations have been proven, with varying degrees of success. The current firehose-fireque model of content delivery is without a doubt the consent of many. But the new is not always better, and the internet, by historical standards, is still very young. Today’s model is a product of randomness, quirks, and on-the-fly adaptation as much (if not more) than conscious thought. It will be constantly refined, and it will surely look very different when we are 20 or so years into this new digital news era. There is always the risk of assuming what comes next will be better, but at least it is possible that the next model for journalism (or the one after that) may be better than we have stumbled upon today. Time will tell what it will be. But there has to be a good case that will be slower than the one we used today.

• Email: magurney@postmedia.com | Twitter: mattgurney

