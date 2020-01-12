advertisement

The good news is, you’re not dying, and not anyone else. (If you haven’t already died from something. In that case, the good news is that the rest of us aren’t stealing your momentum.) But on Sunday morning, millions of Ontarians received a smart wake-up call that could ‘left them immediately pondering their mortality. An emergency alert message exploded across the province warning of an unspecified emergency at Pickering Nuclear Power Station in the eastern Toronto area. The alarm said there was no release of radioactivity and to stay informed of more information. It was all the scariest about her lack of detail.

The alarm was a mistake. A false alarm. One mistake. It was also a heck of a way to start your Sunday brunch

Pickering Nuclear Generation Station in Pickering, Ont. filed on March 16, 2011.

advertisement

CANADIAN PRESS / Darren Calabrese

It is too soon at the time of writing to explain what led to this embarrassing and very serious mistake. Ontario’s power generation, which operates the plant, has said it will reach its end. The office of Prime Minister Doug Ford has said the same thing. Many possible explanations are presented: a slight failure of equipment in the plant caused an automatic alarm, although it presented no real danger, a training exercise caused a public alarm intended to be simulated but not released. Who knows? It can be as simple and terrifying as the 2018 Hawaiian False Alarm, when a civil defense worker warned the state population that a nuclear attack was underway … presumably because it was a type of attacker. . Honest. They never came up with a better explanation than that.

But whatever the explanation ends up being, there are two quick picks.

Control room at Pickering Nuclear Power Plant near Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 17, 2019. Photograph taken April 17, 2019. REUTERS / Carlos Osorio ORG XMIT: TOR112

REUTERS / Carlos Osorio

The first is clear: the emergency alert system still needs work. Such a system is needed. Essential, even. But Canada has been surrounded by problems. The project to create the current system was delayed for many years. Since rolling around, it has encountered major technical issues receiving alarms in front of the public, and has also been the target of much criticism for overly intrusive and disruptive alarms, including midnight explosions for missing children for hundreds of dormant residents. miles away.

Much of this criticism is unjust and inappropriate. But not all. The fact that it took the alarm system an hour to issue a full alarm after Ontario Power Generation had already announced it was a false alarm speaks of the apparent problems remaining with the system.

Important update: #Pickering Nuclear alert was sent incorrectly. There is no danger to the public or the environment.

– Ontario Power Gen (@opg) January 12, 2020

The second enterprise is for the public, not our government agencies. In a crisis, you will be yourself, at least in the beginning. The government that spent Sunday morning trying to figure out what to say on Twitter would not react faster if the emergency was real. It is the duty of all of us to take modest, reasonable steps to see the safety of ourselves and our families. This does not mean digging a fallout shelter under your backyard (though for a few minutes this morning I admit I wish I had taken the time to do just that). But unless you have an emergency device to extend your family 72 hours, unless you have a battery or fixed power radio, if you don’t have a family plan, if you haven’t taken the time to familiarize yourself with the threats you may face reasonably in your area – how many of you this morning had little clue what an emergency at a nuclear plant meant or what to do? – now would be a good time to fix it.

The failure, on Sunday, was the fault of the government (in one form or another) OR THE STATE OF AT ALERTING AGENCY. In an emergency, if you were not prepared and informed, that failure would be on you. The false alarm was a surprise test. How would you have done?

magurney@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/MattGurney

advertisement