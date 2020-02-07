advertisement

It is such a misconception, so much conceived, that it is difficult to escape the conclusion that it is exactly what the Federal Liberals will do.

On Thursday, Reuters reported that the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is preparing a financial compensation package that may be offered to Alberta if the federal cabinet decides not to approve the Teck Frontier oil sands project. The project, a $ 20 billion investment that would add approximately nine percent to Alberta’s oil production capacity, has been in the works for a decade. Last July, it received approval from the independent federal regulator charged with overseeing the process, which assessed the Border in the national interest.

And it is: it will produce jobs and tens of billions in tax revenue for decades. But it is not in the prime minister’s partisan interest.

The once-operational Front Mine would produce about four megatons of carbon per year. This is a very small fraction of Canada’s current emissions (716 megatonnes in 2017) and our target in Paris 2030 (517 megatonnes). Mine would add less than one percentage point in each case. But it’s still new carbon, and that, according to some Liberal MPs, means it’s a step in the wrong direction – a step Canada should not take.

People are right in their views, but that includes the Albertans. And in Alberta, it’s not hard to imagine how a frustrated public, already distrustful of Liberals without a touch, will see the federal government nixing a proposed plan that will create and sustain thousands of jobs, even after it the plan went through a lengthy regulatory review and approval obtained after this independent, evidence-based analysis.

Does this look like something that’s likely to go well?

Liberals are legitimately connected here – if mostly made their own. They have talked a great game about lowering carbon and now find themselves in big trouble with economic and national unity in a part of the country where the primary industry releases a lot of carbon. It is difficult to absorb this circle. It would be difficult for any government. It makes sense that the Liberals want to find a way out of this deadlock.

But there is one. They can either let the regulatory process stand – respect the evidence – and rule-based systems that they claim to accept – or they can go in and say, “sorry, this doesn’t fit our interests, and we’re killing the project. “The latter is a terrible idea, but it is within their power. They can accept the approval.

What they simply cannot do, however, is to thwart any concern in their abandonment of the legal process by offering some sweet consolation prizes to Albertans. Alberta, under the NDP and United Conservative governments, has made it clear that it does not want extra help, it simply wants Ottawa to respect its own rules and allow Albertans to work in their industries. That’s not much to ask for, but apparently it’s more than Otawa will easily give it away. Whether it was TMX or Teck, these projects went through more after brutal reviews – and then they went straight into political purgatory.

An offer of help instead of a permit for people who simply claim the right to do honest work in full compliance with the laws of the country is an insult added to the injury. If the Liberals were looking for ways to reject Teck’s proposal and somehow make it even more damaging to his reputation, credibility and standing in the West, they might have found it.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

The federal government must resist the temptation to turn approved projects into chips. If Ottawa thinks there are good reasons to work with Alberta on things like cleaning up abandoned oil wells, tweaking financial aid programs, and reconciling reconciliation, it should, because it’s all worth doing in their own right. . Alberta has an approval on hand for the Teck project. Just need a cabinet signature. For the Liberals to get that approval from an independent review board and suddenly start looking for additional angles that they can play for their political ends is a slap in the face, and one that will only add to Alberta’s frustration over those issues. others.

If the Reuters report is correct, the Liberals are thinking of not working thousands of jobs, $ 70 billion in tax revenue and fueling the blaze of Western alienation, all while trying under the deceptive belief that what they are proposing is in it. really a good idea. That’s bad. And what’s worse is that it’s entirely plausible for the Liberal cabinet to sit behind closed doors, eat their differences, eat what they think is a good solution to their little jumble and then ‘notify it to Canadians, only to be completely and truly shaken when passing like a proverbial lead balloon.

Reuters says there are moderates in the cabinet who understand how harmful it would be in practice. Let us all hope that those Liberal moderates prevail and seal this extremely bad idea.

National Post Office

magurney@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/MattGurney

