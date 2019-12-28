advertisement

Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 Manchester City 2

In a wild drama competition, Manchester City thought they had survived: Ederson was dismissed and Raheem Sterling missed the same penalty twice, but the champions took the lead with two goals. But thanks to the goals of Adama Traoré, Raúl Jiménez and Matt Doherty, the wolves fought back. And with this city, the title looks even flimsy than before. Liverpool are 14 points ahead.

advertisement

The city’s plans were complicated before the kick-off when Gabriel Jesus’ disease was plaguing and Pep Guardiola forced Sergio Aguero to start. An aristocrat’s problem if there ever was one, but City wanted to get his record goal scorer back into action after a thigh injury and would have preferred not to make this match the match he started in for over two months ,

With a trip to Anfield in less than 48 hours, a relentless study of the wolves’ resources began.

It became clear within 10 seconds that this would be a great test. It took so long for Raheem Sterling to crash dangerously into the home box. So the city was in full swing. Conor Coady did well to expropriate him on this occasion. City started zipping the ball in a familiar way, but wolves are nothing, if not well organized, and they followed City’s beguiling movement well for the first 10 minutes.

Then the wolves began to bare their own teeth, and Traoré reminded City of his threat by marauding at the bottom right. Guardiola’s plans suffered a more severe blow in the 12th minute. First Coady unmasked City’s defensive weakness by flying a pass from deep into the path of Diogo Jota. Ederson raced out of his box, but Jota was faster than he expected and the goalkeeper finally slapped him on the shoulder. The referee, Martin Atkinson, presented the last card that the goalkeeper wanted to receive this festive season.

When Ederson left, Agüero also sacrificed so City could get her goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. Should City complain about the red card, an extraordinary decision was soon made for her: In the 22nd minute, Riad Mahrez spectacularly fell into the box after Leander Dendoncker’s contact. The violation was unknown to most people in the stadium, but this is the era of mass surveillance: VAR discovered how Dendoncker stepped on Mahrez.

Rui Patrício saved Sterling’s penalty, but then the referee, on VAR’s recommendation, ordered him back for an intervention. Patrício also saved Sterling’s second attempt, but was helpless to keep the relieved striker from petting the rebound. A couple of bozos in the bleachers let out their anger by hurling objects onto the field. The rest of the crowd was cursing VAR, especially after the huge screen showed a repeat of the alleged foul on Mahrez.

attitude

City tensed every muscle to reach half-time with intact lead. Fernandinho shone when City blocked gunfire and distracted crosses. Bravo saved a shot by Raúl Jiménez from the edge of the box.

Guardiola had to make another adjustment during the break when Mahrez was replaced by 18-year-old Eric Garcia. Wolves soon picked up the pace when Jimenez and Jota City’s defense broke through. Jota threw the ball over the crossbar after running onto the Mexican’s beautiful looped pass.

Sterling soon produced an even finer chip. After he was released by De Bruyne, Sterling ran into the box and hit Patrício with a deadly dink.

This gave City an extra pillow, but they couldn’t sit comfortably for long. Five minutes later, Sterling lost the ball in midfield to Rúben Neves, who helped Traoré, whose devastating directness has learned to fear City. After scoring twice in the Etihad, he extended City’s lead here through a long-range shot into the lower corner.

Wolves attacked in waves, but City remained firm. Guardiola underpinned her defense by replacing De Bruyne with Ilkay Gündogan. Traoré almost made it anyway, but was thwarted by Bravo. City then took a break when Romain Saïss hit a free kick from Moutinho, but nodded from a distance of six meters. Moments later from a similar position. Rodrigo critically interfered with the rear post to keep Doherty from shooting.

While City was holding on, Benjamin Mendy tried to incapacitate the ball near the sideline. Traoré soon regretted this decision. The Spaniard pushed the defender to the side before crossing for Jiménez to push the ball into the net from close range. Then Doherty scored an excellent winning goal and exchanged a slick pass with Jiménez before shooting into the net. Sterling took a free kick against the crossbar in the final seconds. There shouldn’t be a happy ending for City.

– Guardian

advertisement