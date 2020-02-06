advertisement

It’s been years since White Collar ended its run in the United States, and yet the hype for resuscitation is still huge. We hear from many people who are regularly interested in continuing Neal Caffrey’s journey. In the meantime, it seems like there are many performers ready to go back for more. It may be a movie or a limited series.

While there is no clear evidence of a resuscitation, we are happy to announce that Matt Bomer would still like to give more white collar a chance. In a new interview with TVLine (while promoting Season 3 of The Sinner), the actor made some statements on the subject:

I have to tell you, hardly a day goes by when I am not stopped by someone who tells me how much the show means to them and how much they enjoyed it or that they saw it with their family or that they did certain family member have connected with about this show that means the world to me. It was an incredible creative experience and I am still in touch with almost every single member of the cast. We try to meet once a year and I think we all would like to continue this story in some way. Sometimes people in public get mad at me and say “Why did you …?!” and they think I have creative control over the whole situation, which I just don’t do. (Laughs) There are so many forces that would have to align for something like this to happen. And if this ever happened, we would all be there immediately.

The main reason for our hope is that with the launch of its new Peacock streaming service, NBCUniversal needs certain features to get subscribers to subscribe. We know that the latest psych film will be on the way there – why not more white collar? Sure, we would prefer to broadcast on its original network (similar to Psych the Movie 2), but if it gets us more white collar it is difficult to raise objections.

At least for now, keep in mind that there is no real evidence to revive the White Collar. It’s just something you can make fun of for a long time.

