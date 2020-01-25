advertisement

When the premiere of the third season of “The Sinner” approaches on February 6th, the new actor Matt Bomer will have remarkable TV appearances.

Together with previously announced stations on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (January 27) and “Live With Kelly & Ryan” (January 28), Bomer will appear on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” on January 31.

However, Bomer won’t chat with DeGeneres. Instead, his interview is conducted by guest presenter Sean Hayes.

In addition to Bomer and Hayes, the children’s dancer Oliver McCallum will also be seen.

Official “Ellen” listings follow:

January 27 – Emily Blunt, trapeze performance by Duo Transcend

January 28 – Justin Bieber, musical guests Tanya Tucker & Brandi Carlile

January 29 – Hoda Kotb, Lior Suchard

January 30 – Kendall Jenner

January 31 – Matt Bomer, Oliver McCallum, guest moderator Sean Hayes

