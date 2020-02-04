advertisement

Matt baker is to leave The One Show after nine years in 2020.

He announced for the first time last year that the TV presenter would leave the BBC One series, which airs weekday evenings.

Now Matt has revealed his exact departure date, with his latest episode on The One Show on Tuesday March 31, 2020.

The One Show tweeted: “After more than nine years on The One Show couch, now is the time to say goodbye to Matt Baker.

“Set your reminders for March 31 when we send them a mass mailing and a big thank you.”

Matt will continue to be seen on screen, presenting the Countryfile and BBC sports coverage.

Matt Baker said, “I loved that the One Show has been such a big part of my life in the past nine years.

“It was great to show off Britain’s eclectic mix, to meet amazing people along the way and to witness so many lives changed with the annual Rickshaw Challenge for children in need.

“I want to thank everyone with whom I have worked over the years and especially you, the spectator, for supporting me so much during my stay on the green sofa.

“I continue with Countryfile and BBC Sport and I am enthusiastic about the other opportunities that are presented to me, but above all I look forward to having dinner with my family and being able to sleep my children.”

Charlotte Moore, BBC content director, added, “I want to thank Matt for his nine years of presenting The One Show, he gave so much to the show during this period. Her warmth and spirit helped create many magical moments on the sofa.

“He has a great connection with BBC One viewers and will continue to play an important role on the channel on Sunday evenings in Countryfile and with BBC Sport on our gymnastics coverage.

“We look forward to working with him on other programs in the future.”

The One Show is generally broadcast Monday to Friday at 7 p.m. on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.

