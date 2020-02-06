advertisement

Lana Wachowski returns to head the fourth installment in the groundbreaking science fiction series.

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and author and director Lana Wachowski officially returned to “The Matrix” 17 years after saying goodbye to the franchise in the polarizing final entry of the original trilogy “The Matrix Revolutions”. The San Francisco Examiner I saw the production of Warner Bros. filmed with the stars Reeves and Moss in Chinatown in the Bay Area. The actors return to their legendary roles of Neo and Trinity, but “Matrix” fans would hardly know that from the examiner’s first series of set photos and videos. Reeves’ Neo doesn’t look like Cyber ​​Warrior fans love it (lacking character black sunglasses and clothing). Instead, Neo looks like Reeves has left to get coffee. Most Matrix fans would probably not expect Neo to wear a hat and blue jeans. What does this mean for “Matrix 4”? It’s everyone’s opinion, as Warner Bros. didn’t reveal any details about the film’s plot.

Moss and Reeves is joined by the returning franchise actress Jada Pinkett Smith, who debuted in “The Matrix Reloaded”, in “The Matrix 4”. Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt and Eréndira Ibarra. Rumors are circulating that it is a journey through time and Abdul-Mateen II is playing a younger version of Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy), but Warner Bros. has again not confirmed anything. One franchise veteran that won’t return is Hugo Weaving, who appeared as malicious Agent Smith in the first three films. Weaving informed Time Out London last month that he could not be included in the “Matrix 4” production due to a scheduling problem.

“It is unfortunate, but actually I had this offer (for a piece) and then The Matrix came up with it, so I knew it was happening, but I had no dates,” said Weaving. “I had contact with (director) Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided that the data would not work. So we sorted the data and she changed her mind. They are driving it on without me. “

Warner Bros. will release The Matrix 4 in cinemas nationwide on May 21, 2021. Check out the set photos of the San Francisco Examiner in the post below.

